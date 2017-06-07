Rocky beer bandit blows cover with XXXX DNA

A SERIAL pest has received a suspended jail sentence after jumping a person's backyard fence, stealing beer and leaving his DNA behind after he drank from a XXXX beer can.

Steve Ernest Reynolds, 22, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said at 4am on February 5, Reynolds entered the backyard of a Brigg St residence, went to the fridge on the patio and took out six Crown Lagers and four cans of XXXX.

Reynolds then opened one of the cans and drank from it before fleeing when someone from behind the backyard fence laughed and someone in the house woke up and turned on lights.

Sgt Stafford said forensic evidence on the can linked to Reynolds.

His defence lawyer said Reynolds was frequently in trouble because of alcohol consumption.

Magistrate Cameron Press said for a man of such a young age, Reynolds had an extensive record with a lot of "nuisance offending”.

Reynolds was sentenced to a three-month jail term for stealing and trespass, wholly suspended for one year. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $20.