Accused Rocky decapitator Mohammed Khan in court

Man arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse.

A MAN accused of murdering his housemate and beheading the corpse is expected to have his case heard in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in coming months.

Mohammed Khan, 35, has been charged with one count of murder and one of interfering with a corpse.

Khan is accused of murdering Syeid Alam, 33.

Syeid Alam. Photo Contributed Contributed

Mr Alam was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on April 16 last year, 10 days after he was last seen.

Khan's case was before the magistrates court today, where town agent Axel Beard requested a date be set for a committal hearing with cross-examination.

Police prosecution requested a two-week adjournment due to the nature of the case, potential linguistic difficulties and some witnesses living interstate.

A committal hearing date is expected to be set when the matter is next in court on July19.