Rocky beheading murder accused granted Legal Aid

A MAN accused of decapitating his former housemate has been granted legal aid for a committal hearing with cross examination of witnesses.

Mohammed Khan is being represented by McGowran laywers who advised the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon of the Legal Aid success.

Khan is charged with one count of murder and one of interfering with a corpse in relation to the death of Syeid Alam in 2016.

Mohommed Khan when he was arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse. Adam Wratten

Mr Alam, 33, was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on April 16, 2016. It was 10 days after he was last seen.

He was decapitated.

Khan also worked with Mr Alam at a local meatworks.

The court heard today the matter had previously been listed for a committal hearing with cross examination when Khan had private lawyers but funding ran out.

Khan's case was adjourned until February 21 where it is expected a date will be set for the committal hearing.