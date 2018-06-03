Rocky bid for Queensland's new $10M export distribution hub

Rockhampton's agriculture ties and international airport status could prove a selling point in Rockhampton Regional Council's bid to secure a $10M export hub.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is putting the finishing touches to a bid for Queensland's new $10 million export distribution centre.

The high-value produce export distribution centre, announced this week by the State Government, could work perfectly with Rookwood Weir.

Acting Mayor Tony Williams said council would put forward a "strong” proposal.

"With our strong ties to both the agricultural sector and the fact that Rockhampton Regional Council owns and operates the airport, there is a clear match with this proposal and we look forward to discussing it further with the state government,” he said.

An expressions of interest stage for detailed proposals will follow the initial registration stage.

State Development and Infrastructure Minister Cameron Dick said the ideal location would be close to agriculture and near an export-ready regional airport.

"The centre could include processing capacity, export biosecurity capabilities, cold storage and handling facilities to support agricultural exports,” he said.

"Potential proponents across the agricultural supply chain from farmers, co-operatives, agricultural processors and distributors, freight and logistics companies to airport operators and private investment companies are invited to register their interest.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry voiced her support.

"With the construction of Rookwood Weir fully funded and awaiting construction, thoughts move forward to the important matters within the supply chain for our primary produce,” she said.

"Farmers and graziers are the core of our CQ economy and I hope that the State Government can prioritise infrastructure to improve the competitive advantage for our local producers. "With our international-standard airport, South-East Asia is on our doorstop - the international trade of horticultural produce is an enormous opportunity that won't happen without serious facilities for distribution and treatment.”