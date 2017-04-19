BREAKING: Rocky bodybuilder cop's drug secret revealed

ROCKHAMPTON cop Troy Richard Pryczek used bodybuilding to deal with the stresses of being a police officer, a court has heard today.

But he made a "stupid decision" and started experimenting with steroids after becoming immersed in the gym culture.

The 30-year-old Constable today appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a dangerous drug.

His police union defence lawyer, Troy Schmidt said Pryczek would work out for more than two hours a day, six days a week.

"This was an officer trying to deal with stress, who made a stupid decision," Mr Schmidt said.

He said in his work as an officer, Pryczek was exposed to much of the dark side of human life as he covered suicides, domestic assaults and horrific car crashes.

"He started experimenting and accepts his actions were wrong and illegal," Mr Schmidt said.

"He has been referred to a pschyologist to help him deal with the stresses of his work."

He said Pryczek no longer used the drugs and provided the results of a recent drug test conducted by a GP as evidence.

Police Prosecutor Cas Stafford, who made it clear to the court she had never met Pryczek, said police officers were trained to know of their responsibilities 24 hours a day.

She said officers from the Crime and Corruption Commission searched Pryczek's north Rockhampton home about 6.50am on March 13.

Pryczek had just returned from work.

She said Pryczek told officers he had nothing to declare when they asked him before the search started.

In the bedroom officers found a large plastic container with used needles inside.

In the lining at the bottom of the bed they found two bottles containing yellow liquid, with the labels partially removed.

She said the officer had no other criminal history.

Mr Schmidt said Pryczek had been suspended without pay and had to use his own savings to survive.

A request for him to undertake secondary employment had been lodged with the Queensland Police Service more than three weeks ago, but he was still waiting to hear back whether approval would be granted.

He said dismissal from the police service was a "very real and live" prospect.

He said after leaving school Pryczek started work in the construction industry. In 2011, he performed voluntary work to help with the Brisbane floods clean up.

This voluntary work continued as he helped feed the homeless. His work contributed to a decision to change careers and join the police force.

He was stationed to Rockhampton.

Pryczek also helped with voluntary work in his own time supporting victims of Cyclone Marcia.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Pryczek $800.

Mr Press, who didn't record a conviction, said the public expected high levels of legal obedience from police.

Meanwhile, fellow Rockhampton police officer Brent Anthony Culleton, 35, also appeared in court this morning.

Culleton, a constable, is charged with possession of a dangerous drug and supply of a dangerous drug.

Culleton's defence lawyer Scott Moon had the matters adjourned to May 10.