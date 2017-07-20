Rocky BOM fight big bosses' 'sustained attack' on rights

Rockhampton Bureau of Meteorology staff will give bosses and media the cold shoulder with strike action from today. PICTURED: BOM observer about to release a weather balloon at Rockhampton Airport. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.

THEY say lightning never strikes twice, but the Rockhampton Bureau of Meteorology does.

The local branch will give management and media the cold shoulder from today when they join the Townsville and Cairns offices in rolling strike action.

CPSU Regional Queensland's Amy Smith said the front-line fight stems from "harsh and unreasonable cuts to rights and conditions”.

The three-week industrial action campaign aims to secure a fair enterprise agreement, and includes a range of strike action and bans, including answering phones and media inquires.

Ms Smith said staff BOM bosses had specifically targeted people on front-line working shifts in remote locations such as North Queensland.

Bureau staff have gone over three years without a pay rise, and have twice rejection unsatisfactory proposals by management, most recently in May with a 58% no vote.

"CPSU members in the Bureau's Townsville, Cairns and Rockhampton offices have faced a sustained attack on their rights conditions and pay and it simply isn't good enough,” Ms Smith said.

"The Bureau of Meteorology needs to follow the lead of other Commonwealth agencies like the ATO and Defence, who have recently made moves that have allowed new enterprise agreements to be voted up in 2017 despite the Government unfair bargaining policy.

"The Government and BOM bosses need to recognise that protecting the existing rights and conditions for staff is of vital importance."

This latest industrial action follows BOM staff strikes in September last year; with the exception of severe weather events, the Bureau were not obliged to respond to media requests or update the BoM Twitter feed.

Last year's protected industrial action was considered a "last resort” after restructures in the Bureau had forced staff to relocate, change jobs and created job insecurity with automated services.

Ms Smith emphasised the current strike action targeted BoM management rather than the general public, and CPSU had taken extensive steps to ensure strike and other action does not impact on critical forecasting services.

CPSU member will strike at times of their choosing within morning and afternoon windows: