Rocky bomb hoax bust hinges on this vital information

The scene outside Stockland Rockhampton after an evacuation.

VITAL information to expose the culprits behind two Rockhampton bomb threats is yet to come through to police.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Sergeant Scott Ingram today said rigorous police investigations continued after two separate phone calls sparked the full evacuation of two busy venues; Stockland Rockhampton and the Frenchville Sports Club.

But police are waiting on information from telecommunications providers, which could track to origins of the call.

"We are still waiting, obviously because those couple of calls that happened later in the week, our contacts with the telecommunications providers do take some time to get,” Det Sgt Ingram said.

"So we are still waiting on those results.”

Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch Senior Sergeant Scott Ingram. Chris Ison ROK050117cpolice1

The information could be the missing link needed to find those responsible for two separate bomb hoaxes.

The first is believed to be a "late teen, adult male” caller, who told a JB HiFi staff member there was a bomb in the DVD section of the store at 8.02pm Thursday.

Barely 24 hours later, a female caller rang the Frenchville Sports Club and "alluded to the fact there was a bomb inside the building”.

Det Sgt Scott Ingram said police weren't ruling out the second call could have been "inspired by the first”, but said they would be treated as separate incidents to ensure investigations "aren't linked too early”.

"In doing so you can cut off opportunities,” he said.

Police on scene at the Frenchville Sports Club on Clifton St, Berserker after a bomb scare was phoned in. Matty Holdsworth

Det Sgt Ingram speculated Stockland and the Frenchville Sports Club became targets for the threatening calls due to their trading hours.

While extensive searches of both premises did not locate a bomb, Det Sgt Ingram said now is not the time for the community to become complacent.

"I understand that it would under normal circumstances create that concern,” he said.

"I would re-enforce that it would appear the instances are unrelated and have been designed to merely cause a scare.

"But I would also ask the public not to be complacent in relation to these threats coming in.

"It is important that you do be mindful of your own safety and contact us as early as you can and if you have any information that you can contact us or Crime Stoppers to assist with our investigations.”

Shoppers wait for answers and to be allowed to their cars as Stockland Rockhampton in lockdown under a bomb threat.

Det Sgt Ingram said while both threats were deemed hoaxes, emergency services were ready to respond should a real threat come to fruition.

"The readiness of the service is always being reviewed,” he said.

"Obviously in the current climate the Queensland Police Service and most other law enforcement agencies have procedures and plans in place for addressing these issues.”

Stockland bomb threat.: Stockland bomb threat.

.If caught, both culprits face jail time.

Det Sgt Ingram last week explained police investigations included tracking the call with phone companies and reviewing CCTV footage.