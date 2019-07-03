Rocky born performer reveals her deep creative expression

LOCAL TALENT: Ghenoa Gela will perform My Urrwai at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on Wednesday, July 31.

LOCAL TALENT: Ghenoa Gela will perform My Urrwai at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on Wednesday, July 31. David Collins

ROCKHAMPTON born and raised, Ghenoa Gela will perform My Urrwai later this month.

Ghenoa Gela, a little sister, daughter, granddaughter, Rocky born and raised, comedian, teacher, fighter, air guitar champ, Move-It Mob Style host, Torres Strait mainlander, walking political statement - has made a show!

My Urrwai premiered as part of the 2018 Sydney Festival and is now heading to Rockhampton for one night only on Wednesday, July 31, at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

This tale tells a sensitive and deeply personal story in which laughter and deep reflection go hand in hand.

It is an autobiographical show, weaving together spoken story and movement.

A Koedal (crocodile) and Waumer (frigate bird) woman, Ghenoa Gela is a strong Torres Strait Islander woman who's a recipient of both the renowned Keir Choreographic Award and the Deadly Funny Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.

The Sydney Arts Guide described her show as "engaging, entertaining and enlightening” while the Audrey Journal described it as "Gela charms her crowd with vivid storytelling, self-deprecating humour...”.

Ghenoa Gela will perform My Urrwai at Rockhampton's Walter Reid Cultural Centre (on the corner of East and Derby Sts) on Wednesday, July 31, at 7.30pm.