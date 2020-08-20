Rocky boutique celebrates 10 years with own clothing line

IN HONOUR of their 10th birthday this month, Rockhampton clothing boutique Willow and Ivy is launching its own label.

For those who know owner Georgina Marshall-Galloway, it will be no surprise to hear the first item will be a blazer.

Georgina is a self-confessed “blazer queen” who just quietly has two wardrobes at home dedicated to the item.

The blazer will launch next week, with more dresses and shirts coming for summer and the blazer as a linen.

“We’re not going big, you have to crawl before you can walk,” she said.

It has been quite the process getting to this stage.

Georgina met a supplier a couple of years ago at a Melbourne expo and with the help of a silent investment partner, she got the project going.

Due to COVID-19, she wasn’t able to travel overseas to meet the suppliers, but she has still managed to get the products made.

A few prototypes later, looking at the material and everything down to the button, Georgina was proud to be sporting the blazer this week when she spoke with The Morning Bulletin.

“I just wanted that one blazer that goes with everything, that is not corporate, you can dress it up and dress it down with jeans,” she said.

Willow and Ivy boutique in East St, Rockhampton.

Reflecting on the 10-year milestone, Georgina laughed and said it felt like 100 years sometimes.

“To survive two years is great but to reach 10 years and continue is even bigger,” she said.

The business started out two doors down and after eight months, moved to the current location at 83 East St.

Georgina started in fashion and retail at the age of 14, working in the industry for more than 20 years before opening her own business.

She grew up in the Gold Coast and later moved to Melbourne, before coming to Rockhampton as her mum had moved here.

Thinking she would be in Rocky for six months or so, she has now been here for 14 years.

She has two boys, who are now 19 and 16.

“Rocky is a great town to raise kids and a great town to have a small business, you do get the support from locals which I so appreciate,” she said.

Georgina is a self-confessed “Blazer Queen”

Georgina specialises in styling and advice.

She also tries really hard to get labels that no one else in town has, and will only get limited supply of each clothing item.

“I noticed what people in Rocky needed was more styling tips and that’s what I give,” she said.

“People come to Willow and Ivy to see me because I help them with their wardrobes,” she said.

All in all, Georgina oozes passion and love for what she does every day.

“I love what I do, you come to work with a smile on your face and you achieve so much,” she said.

And for those who were wondering why it’s called Willow and Ivy – it’s not after her children, in fact she only has sons.

She loved willow trees growing up and Ivy just suited with it.

WILLOW AND IVY BOUTIQUE

Celebrating 10 years of business this month

Launched their first own line

83 East St, Rockhampton City

www.willowandivy.com.au