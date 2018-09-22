Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Rockhampton Bowls Club's Allan Gabel, John Shepard and George Ingham.
North Rockhampton Bowls Club's Allan Gabel, John Shepard and George Ingham. Allan Reinikka ROK200918abowls1
Politics

Rocky bowls club with huge power bill debt could be saved

Michelle Gately
by
22nd Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBERS of the North Rockhampton Bowls Club may soon be on the green again, with Central Queensland politicians optimistic they can save the organisation.

The club closed this week believing the power would be disconnected due to a $42,561 electricity bill owing to provider AGL.

Club president Allan Gabel on Thursday said electricity costs have risen from $67,793 annually in 2012 to $100,267 in 2017.

The costs are estimated to be about $130,000 this year.

But since The Morning Bulletin published the club's struggle on Friday, the company has agreed that the power will stay connected.

This will allow the club to continue trading and while there's still no concrete solution yet, Mr Gabel holds some hope of a positive outcome.

"There might be a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Mr Gabel and the committee will meet with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga on Monday morning to discuss the options available to help reduce the club's debt.

Chas Ward sends down one last bowl at North Rockhampton Bowls Club.
Chas Ward sends down one last bowl at North Rockhampton Bowls Club. Allan Reinikka ROK200918abowls4

Ms Lauga explained new legislation passed this week will allow the club to change from AGL to Ergon, which could reduce costs going forward.

"I'm optimistic we'll be able to find a way to get the club to stay open,” she said.

Mr O'Rourke said organisations like the club were "central to creating lifetime bonds.”

"If the club is forced to close, for whatever reasons, it is obviously a terrible blow to members and the community,” he said.

"As far as I am aware, no members of this club have contacted our office since I have been elected to seek assistance.”

Mr O'Rourke said there could be a range of State Government funding options, including funding for solar panels or help streamlining operating costs.

Both Mr O'Rourke and Ms Lauga said Capricornia MP Michelle Landry had unfairly criticised the State Government with regard to electricity costs, given the club is with a private provider.

AGL general manager customer market operations Mark Enzinger said the company was working with local MPs and the club to keep operations going.

"We have arranged for the power to remain on and will help the club find a long term solution,” he said.

north rockhampton bowls club power prices tmbbusiness tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    HOME GROWN: Lychee farm in our own backyard

    premium_icon HOME GROWN: Lychee farm in our own backyard

    News The faces behind Rockhampton's only lychee farm with 5,000 trees and seven different varieties

    • 22nd Sep 2018 1:00 AM
    Mount Morgan Dam takes centre stage for new sporting event

    premium_icon Mount Morgan Dam takes centre stage for new sporting event

    Council News Thousands expected to be pumped into the local economy.

    Is Rockhampton in line for a new District judge?

    Is Rockhampton in line for a new District judge?

    Crime Attorney-General announces two more for bench

    World awaits for CQ soccer teams after international comp

    premium_icon World awaits for CQ soccer teams after international comp

    News CQ REDBACKS to head to Hervey Bay for Joey's Mini World Cup

    Local Partners