Rocky boxer tells why Australian title means so much

Pam McKay
| 17th Mar 2017 8:56 AM
SPECIAL VICTORY: Rockhampton boxer Ben Bowes with his Australian welterweight title belt and (inset) overcome by emotion after being named the winner in a majority points decision on the Sunshine Coast.
SPECIAL VICTORY: Rockhampton boxer Ben Bowes with his Australian welterweight title belt and (inset) overcome by emotion after being named the winner in a majority points decision on the Sunshine Coast. Allan Reinikka ROK090317abowes2

BOXING: Ben Bowes is no stranger to success in the boxing ring.

Over his 10-year career, the Rockhampton boxer has accumulated a host of titles, all of which he treasures.

But his most recent - the Australian welterweight title he won by majority points decision on the Sunshine Coast - is the one that now takes pride of place.

READ: Social media hit: James is Askin for a fight

"I've won a few but that one there, it just means so much to me,” the modest champion said as he gestured towards the striking green belt.

"It's definitely special, not as a sporting acknowledgement but as a personal goal. I sacrificed the most for this one.

"I collapsed when I won it; I fell to my knees in the ring because I was overcome by emotion.

"I worked so hard for it, but it was all worth it.”

Rockhampton boxer Ben Bowes is overcome by emotion after winning the Australian welterweight title at the Sunshine Coast.
Rockhampton boxer Ben Bowes is overcome by emotion after winning the Australian welterweight title at the Sunshine Coast. CONTRIBUTED

The national title win is even more remarkable given that Bowes only returned to boxing last September after a two-year lay-off due to family and work commitments.

"I'd never retired; it was purely just a break. I love boxing and I always wanted to come back, at what level I was unsure, but I knew my body was still good and I'd been relatively injury-free for a long time,” he said.

Bowes quickly picked up where he left off, winning his first fight back at Magnetic Island just weeks after resuming his training.

That earned him a wild card entry for the nationals in Cairns, where he won his first fight but was beaten by the eventual champion, Mitchell Watts, in the second.

Bowes immediately issued a rematch to Watts, which was set up for the Coast at the end of February.

He knew he would be in for a battle but Bowes' superior fitness won the day - and the title.

Coach Des Upton says Bowes has an incredible work ethic and a heart as big as Phar Lap.

"I call him 'Bulldog Bowes' because he never stops, he's at them all the time. He just wears his opponents down and keeps coming at them.

"He was keen to get square with Mitchell Watts after the nationals and he did it.

"He's got the title now and I'm really happy for him.”

Ben Bowes (blue) fighting at Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club's 2015 fight night. Photo Jake Jones / The Observer
Ben Bowes (blue) fighting at Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club's 2015 fight night. Photo Jake Jones / The Observer Jake Jones

Bowes says he is now content to have three or four fights every year, rather than competing on a regular basis.

"I've had nearly 90 fights now so I don't need them week in, week out. If I can just focus on some big fights and get them done, then that's what I want to do.

"I'm 28 which is still young in boxing terms but I've been doing this for 10 years now and it's a lot of strain on the body.

"I've been lucky and injury-free but I've had to cut a lot of weight along the way and the body doesn't like that any more.”

Bowes has also not ruled out stepping up a class, from his current 67kg to 71kg, and he is mixing up his training routine to keep things interesting.

"By setting different goals in various sports it keeps me motivated. I've got a 42km obstacle course marathon in June so that in itself is a massive event for me but it keeps me driven to stay fit,” he said.

"The fitness for that I can take into the boxing ring but by purely doing boxing I don't get the fitness that would allow me to do things like that.”

Bowes would love the opportunity of a home-town fight, given he hasn't fought in Rockhampton for three years.

"Maybe mid-year I could defend that title and bring a big fight to Rockhampton. That would be good.

"If not I will defend it again in November at the next nationals - but that's a long way away yet.”

