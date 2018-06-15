Rocky boxers pull on their Golden Gloves

BOXING: Rockhampton PCYC's young boxers certainly know their way around the ring.

Boxing coach, Des Upton, was singing the praises of his dedicated team after they made a trip to Palm Island last weekend for a junior boxing tournament.

"I took seven fighters up there and five of them got fights,” he said.

"They were good fights and it was a good tournament with 10 fights held.

"Three of our boxers did really well and won their fights but the other two didn't do as well.

"The trip was a bit too much for them and they both got a bit knocked up but they tried their hardest.”

Bodhi Davis, weighing only 38kg, hit out in his first fight for the year, taking out a win against Palm Island's Mosa Prior.

"It was a good, hard fight and he fought Prior really well,” Upton said.

"Bodhi stands out and he never stops training.

"He really puts in a lot of effort and I think that's why he's held his weight.

"He shows the boys up a bit.”

Coby Campbell was another hot contender, taking out a win against Brodie Kerr.

"Coby's fighting really well,” Upton said.

"He wore a few punches early on but put a stop to Kerr in the second round.

"Coby's got a big heart and he steps up with no problem at all.

"Palm Island was his third fight this year.”

Blake Hughes went neck and neck with Daniel Norna and despite a very close fight, pulled ahead with a win.

"Blake was lucky to get the decision there but it was a close fight,” Upton said.

"Blake is a tough little bloke and he keeps coming at them all the time.”

Peter Saunders unfortunately lost to Elijah Cannon.

"He shouldn't have been beaten because he had him in the first round but then gave it away,” Upton said.

Greg Toby was also beaten by Isaac Bulsie who was 10kg heavier than Toby.

"Greg hurt his shoulder and the referee pulled him up in the second round with TKO,” Upton said.

Next weekend, the boys will hit the road again for the Golden Gloves tournament in Townsville.

Upton hopes the tournament will be enough to prepare them for the State Titles on September 21-22.

"The Golden Gloves are title fights and they'll get as many fights as they can for the State Titles which will be held in Rockhampton for the first time since 1997,” Upton said.

"I'm expecting people to come out. Brisbane are bringing a bus-load up.

"It's a stepping stone to the Australian Titles in Tasmania this November.”

The Brisbane Broncos also donated gear that was given to lucky raffle winners Julie Besell and Merv Stewart.

Second prize winner, Jeff Dillon, also won a bottle of scotch.