Rocky boxers rise to the challenge at state titles

Rockhampton PCYC boxers Blake Hughes (red) and Sidney Booth (blue) face off in the state titles at the weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK280918aboxing3

BOXING: Rockhampton teenager Greg Toby showed his class at the Sunstate Amateur Boxing League state titles at the weekend.

The 16-year-old, who fights in the 81kg class, scored a unanimous points decision in his fight against Riley Candy despite stepping up a division from juniors to intermediate.

Rockhampton PCYC boxing coach Des Upton said it was a fantastic performance.

"That was definitely the fight of the night,” Upton said.

"He had to step up a division and fight a guy a few years older than him.

"He was real good and that fight really got the crowd going.”

The victory means Toby has qualified to compete at the national titles in Tasmania in November.

He will be joined by a number of his clubmates who also enjoyed success at the state titles, held at the Rockhampton PCYC on Friday and Saturday night.

Boxing: PCYC's Drayden Marou (red) and Palm Island's Raymond Haines (blue). Allan Reinikka ROK280918aboxing9

The titles attracted 22 fights and Upton said there were some quality match-ups.

Lachlan Hinchliffe made a triumphant return to the ring, stepping up from the 78 division to beat Michael Lynch in the 81kg division.

Sidney Booth (51kg) and Drayden Marou (54kg) both stepped up to the 57kg division.

Booth was beaten by club mate Blake Hughes, who then took on Marou after he beat Raymond Haines.

Marou won that showdown on Saturday night in a split points decision and went on to be named Junior Fighter of the Night.

Jake Brown won two fights on one night, beating Dennis Haines and Alex Brown in the 71kg division.

Upton said the seven PCYC fighters - Toby, Hinchliffe, Lynch, Booth, Marou, Hughes and Brown - all qualified for the nationals courtesy of wins at the weekend or due to the lack of challengers in their respective divisions.