Rocky Boxing Day set to be the biggest yet

TODAY will be the busiest Boxing Day sales at Rockhampton Stocklands Shopping Centre in its history if gift card sales are anything to go by, centre manager Elysia Billingham says.

The centre broke records selling the most amount of gift cards in the lead up to Christmas.

Ms Billingham said centre staff were prepared for their busiest Boxing Day yet.

“We’ve got more than 3000 car parks and we are expecting them to fill up,” Ms Billingham said.

“I would recommend getting in early because it is known to get busier as the day goes on.”

Boxing Day sales at the centre have grown each year, according to Ms Billingham.

“The focus is on the sales. It will just be a very busy centre,” she said.

“Boxing Day is one of our biggest trading days for the year but leading into that we follow a very busy Christmas period - it’s about making sure the centre is prepared.”

A preview of Boxing Day sales will go live online on Christmas night.

Adairs customers will get up to 40 per cent off bedroom and bathroom, Blue Illusion has an extra 30 per cent off sale items and Rockwear has up to 60 per cent off.

Silk Laser Clinics has 50 per cent off laser and skin, 20 per cent off skincare and 10 per cent off cosmetic injections.

Suna Shoes has 20-50 per cent off storewide, Michael Hill Jeweller has up to 50 per cent off selected items and 10 per cent off sale items.

Novo has 40 per cent off full price items, Robins Kitchen has 50 per cent off everything storewide, Priceline’s Pink Dot Sale starts on December 26 and Forever New customers can take a further 20 per cent off sale styles.

Major retailers will be open from 9am-6pm with most speciality stores opening from 10am-4pm.