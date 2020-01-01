Rocky boy, 18, caught up in alleged armed robbery

Police said it would be alleged that two men attended a Park Avenue convenience store on Monday night armed with knives.

Police said it would be alleged that two men attended a Park Avenue convenience store on Monday night armed with knives.

ONE of three men charged in relation to the alleged armed robbery of a Park Avenue convenience store on Monday night has fronted court.

Bailey Joseph Lill, 18, of Koongal, appeared in custody in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he did not apply for bail.

Lill, who was not required to enter a plea, is charged with one count of armed robbery, enter premises with intent, and breaching a bail condition.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow heard that Lill had other matters before the court on January 7 and he ­subsequently adjourned the fresh charges to that date for further mention.

Lill was remanded in custody.

On Tuesday police said said a 17-year-old Norman Gardens boy had been charged with one count each of armed robbery, enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, unlawful possession of Category R weapon, possessing a drug pipe and authority to possess explosives (ammunition in relation to the matter.

A 24-year-old Allenstown man has also been charged with one count of armed ­robbery and is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 16.

Police said it would be alleged that about 9.50pm on Monday, two men attended the IGA on Main Street armed with knives before threatening a male employee and fleeing with a sum of cash and cigarettes.

Police said no-one was physically injured during the incident.