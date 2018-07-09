Rocky boy drums up career in the music industry

THE CAREER MOMENT: Logan Brewster playing with Angelo and Ryan Conway of The Short Fall at 2016 Rockhampton River Festival. It was here he was discovered through a Facebook live stream which led him to play in Australian country music superstar Adam Brand's band.

THE CAREER MOMENT: Logan Brewster playing with Angelo and Ryan Conway of The Short Fall at 2016 Rockhampton River Festival. It was here he was discovered through a Facebook live stream which led him to play in Australian country music superstar Adam Brand's band. Orin Lucke - Blink Photography

ROCKHAMPTON born and bred man Logan Brewster was going about his regular gigs when he played a jam session in Rocky that would change his life.

Mr Brewster was drumming with The Short Fall at The Criterion Hotel during the Rockhampton River Festival in 2016.

The gig was live-streamed on Facebook when it caught the eye of country music singer Adam Brand's bass guitarist, Matt.

In particular, it was the song Message in a Bottle by The Police.

Matt contacted Mr Brewster via the Facebook feed and said "Give me a call, I would love to play with you”.

He also said "we may need a drummer for Adam Brand”.

The gig with Matt was meant to be a one-off but Mr Brewster was offered fill-in work.

He then got to headline with Brand at the Gympie Music Muster and at Tamworth Country Music Festival.

In February this year he became Brand's permanent drummer.

"Matty said 'we love your playing and Adam enjoys having you on a gig and we'd love to have you full-time',” Mr Brewster said.

The 21-year-old began drumming from the age of around five or six.

He went to St Joseph's Park Avenue and Emmaus College, graduating in 2013.

"I didn't start playing seriously or gigging until 2013,” he said.

He played with a handful of Rocky bands from gigs with Aaron Hamilton, A2Z with Aarron Symonds, Steph Quinlan and Zac Russell.

He played gigs at The Strand in Yeppoon, The Giddy Goat and Heritage Hotel.

"I wasn't in school bands at all, I just played in my own time,” he said.

Father Owen built him a soundproof area downstairs to play drums.

"I would come home and play for hours just along to music DVDs,” Mr Brewster said.

"All my weekends, all the school holidays.

"I would jam with my sister or my grandfather who played guitar.”

Logan Brewster on drums with Dean Perrett, Ricky Shipp, his sister Kirsten Brewster and Jeff Brown. Concert at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St in 2012. Sharyn O'Neill ROK100312sbrew4

Music is in his blood with an uncle playing for John Williamson and Slim Dusty as a guitarist.

His grandfather also played around the traps in Tamworth during the annual festival.

"Some of the people I play with now all know my uncle when they toured with him back in the day,” Mr Brewster said.

He can remember his first paying gig.

"The first time I got paid for a gig I thought 'I could get paid for this and this is what I want to do',” he said.

"I had been playing at home for years but you never think you are going to be able to do it.”

Logan Brewster with his sister Kirsten with Phil Emmanuel after filling in for Phils band at the 2012 Agnes Water Blues and Roots festival when the band got stuck due to road cuts. Contributed

He then got serious with his music career in 2016 when moved to Brisbane to widen his opportunities, doing weddings and corporate gigs.

And now he is in the middle of a national tour with Brand, flying out each weekend to do shows.

"I have lost count of how many shows we are in now,” he said.

"One town had a population of 35 in the middle of nowhere but 280 people showed up.

"It is the perfect gig for me, I love it.

"It's a great bunch of guys we all get along really well, it's a lot of laughs.”

And playing with a well-known star was exciting.

"He (Brand) is funny, he is super down to earth,” Mr Brewster said.

"Everyone that meets him loves him.

"It's a great gig, there is no stress in it.”

Mr Brewster will return to rock the stage at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday, September 1.

"I am looking forward to it,” he said.

"I am hoping to see a lot of familiar faces.

"I am not sure what it will feel like.

"It will be the biggest gig I have played in Rocky,” Mr Brewster said.

CONCERT:

Saturday September 1, 7pm

Great Western Hotel

Visit oztix.com.au to book