Rocky boy set to power Cowboys to unlikely NRL title

North Queensland Cowboys hooker Jake Granville is sure to have a big influence on Sunday's result.

North Queensland Cowboys hooker Jake Granville is sure to have a big influence on Sunday's result. MICHAEL CHAMBERS

RUGBY LEAGUE: Player Jake Granville and coach Paul Green have proven a formidable combination.

They were instrumental in the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls claiming back-to-back premierships in the Intrust Super Cup in 2011 and 2012.

The live-wire hooker and the tactical mastermind were reunited in 2015 at the North Queensland Cowboys and tasted success again as the club claimed its maiden premiership title.

Cowboys' coach Paul Green. MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Two years on and the dynamic duo are on the verge of extending that winning record, with the Cowboys set to take on the Melbourne Storm in the 2017 grand final.

Rockhampton-born Jake will have plenty of family support, with his parents Bill and Mary, older brother Sam and his wife Julie and younger sister Elke ready to take their place among the throng at Sydney's ANZ Stadium for Sunday's all-important showdown.

They were all there to witness the Cowboys' historic win in 2015 and they'll all be wishing for a repeat performance.

"I'm really excited,” Mary said. "It would be amazing for them to get another premiership but in saying that they've done so well to get where they have with the things that have gone against them this year.

"They're definitely the underdogs but if they can perform at their best they'll go alright, I reckon.

"Each man has his job and if they all do that they'll do well.”

Mary was on Great Keppel Island at her niece's hen's party when the Cowboys scored their gutsy win over the Sydney Roosters in Saturday night's preliminary final.

"I don't always ring Jake but I actually rang that night because I was so excited and he picked up straight away,” she said.

"He said 'How good was that?' He was really thrilled and he's not a kid to get over-excited.

Jake Granville and his Cowboys teammates celebrate a victory. DAN PELED

"It's amazing to think he's made two grand finals in three years. We keep saying you've got to hock the house to get there but it doesn't come around all the time and Sam's wife said, 'No, only every two years'.

"It would be nice if it was like that but you just do it when they're there because you never know when they'll be there again.

"Just to be there for them is so great, they love it.”

Mary knows the Storm are a formidable opponent the Cowboys will have to produce a flawless performance to get over the top of them.

"Melbourne are very clinical in their defence,” she said.

"We go to Melbourne each year to watch the Cowboys play there and it's always a really tough game.

"You don't expect a lot of points but in saying that the wingers for Melbourne are just awesome but then our wingers are good too.

"It think it will come down to the battle in the middle, that's where I think the game will be won.”

The North Queensland Cowboys' Jake Granville will go head to head with Melbourne's Cameron Smith. MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Mary said Jake's rock-solid defence, his speed and running game were his strongest traits.

"He's such a casual bloke too. He would be nervous... but he doesn't get caught up in any moments,” she said.

Jake first started playing rugby league when he was about five, a natural progression for a youngster whose family was heavily involved in the game, but he also tried his hand at a number of other sports.

He played his junior football with Rockhampton Brothers and St Brendan's College before an unexpected stroke of luck took him to Brisbane, setting him on the path to success.

"When he finished school someone pulled out of a scholarship to Wynnum-Manly in Brisbane and he took it and it went from there,” Mary remembers.

Jake was signed by Wynnum in 2008 and played with the Brisbane Broncos under-20s in the NYC in 2009 before returning to Wynnum for three seasons in the Intrust Super Cup.

Jake Granville in his NRL debut with the Brisbane Broncos against the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium in 2013. COLIN WHELAN

He made his NRL debut with the Brisbane Broncos in Round 10 of the 2013 season, playing a total of 10 top-grade games with them before signing a two-year contract with the Cowboys.

It was the move north that Mary believes proved the turning point in Jake's career.

He produced a stunning first season with the Cowboys and was named the Players' Player.

He backed that up with another stand-out season in 2016, in which he was the team's second-highest tackler.

His impressive form continued in 2017, despite being sidelined for six weeks with a broken leg.

Mary said Jake was loving his football and his life in Townsville with fiance Zoe, and the community support for the Cowboys was incredible.

She and the family will get the chance to catch up with him on Saturday and pass on their best wishes for the big game.

"My final message will probably be 'Just go out there and do your bestest'. I always tell him that if he does all the little things right he'll be right and I reckon he'll be right on Sunday.”