Rocky boys shooting for Qld title on home turf

HOCKEY: Coach David Plant is confident that if Rockhampton plays to its potential, it will go close to winning the under-15 boys state title.

Nineteen teams will descend on Rockhampton for the four-day championships, which start on Sunday at Kalka Shades.

The tournament will showcase Queensland's up and coming hockey talent in a round robin competition, with Rockhampton fielding a team in Division 1 and a development team in Division 2.

Plant is coach of the No.1 team which has, at different times this year, beaten several of the teams competing at the championships.

"Last year we came second so we're looking to go one better,” Plant said.

"We've got a favourable draw, which means we're going to miss the big guns like Townsville, Brisbane and the Fraser Coast in the round games.

"Our goal is to top our pool and if we can show the form that we've been showing all year we should do that and set ourselves up for a semi-final spot.

"If they play to their potential, they should go close to winning.”

The Rockhampton team boasts a number of Queensland under-15 and under-13 reps, and will be led by the talented quartet of skipper Regan Weatherhead, Sean McDonald, Callum White and Lachlan Plant.

Plant said the team would look to control possession and create chances for its effective penalty corner battery.

"We play Toowoomba in our first game and that's one we really want to win first-up. They're all important but we don't want to drop that one.

"We've been training steadily all year and had a really good lead-up to the championships so there's no excuses.

"We've been very thorough in our preparation so I'm feeling pretty good about things.

"A lot of players don't get to play a state championship in their home town so we're hoping for some home-town support for the boys.”

Both Rockhampton teams play their first games at 10.30am on Sunday - the No.1 team takes on Toowoomba, the No.2 team Ipswich.