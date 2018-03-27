Rocky boy's smashing start in panel business

WORKING with his dad on his mum's Commodore, a six-year-old Blake Beyer is instantly hooked on fixing cars and promises himself one day he will run his own panel shop.

Now 25, and a qualified panel beater of 10 years, Blake has fulfilled his promise, opening Beyer's Smash Repairs in Biloela late last year.

The Rockhampton local made the move to the rural town in September after snapping up the old Biloela Panel and Paint panel shop from long-time owner Clem Hill.

Having operated for several months, Blake has found business to be both challenging and rewarding.

"It's a double edge sword being young and in business. On one hand I have no other commitments and can dedicate all my time to focusing on what needs to be done,” Blake said

"However on the other hand people can be a bit hesitant to give you a go because you are so young. A lot of people walk into the shop and are sort of taken back when I say I'm the owner.”

Blake says from the early days all he can remember is wanting a shop, he loved the industry and the people in it.

"The cars are my favourite part, just getting to watch them go from beginning to end, it gives you real satisfaction to sit back and say, yeah I did that,” Blake said.

"I remember one of my first times fixing a car was at a local panel shop back home, it was a 79 series Landcruiser that had rolled over and we had to fix the chassis. It reinforced the fact fixing cars is what I love and do best.”

The start of 2017 was a turning point for the young panel beater when he decided it was time to finally start working towards his dream of owning his own business.

"I felt like it was the right time for me and I was ready to commit to the shop,” he said.

"I was sick of working for everyone else and just wanted to work for myself and make a real go of it.”

The first couple of months have been all about finding what works but despite the hurdles Blake has faced he hasn't lost his sense of humour.

"It has been hectic, you could almost call it a 'near-death' experience,” he laughed.

"It's getting easier and easier each day as we settle into a routine and find what works for us.

"I've got a few good blokes working for me now and their sense of humour and hard work brings a great feel to the workshop.”

While repairing cars has kept Blake busy he says it's not only vehicles which have been coming through the shop.

"We are willing to give anything a go, we're not scared,” he said.

"We can paint your favourite chest of drawers to your jet-ski or fix your camper trailer and paint a lighting tower if needed.”

The young panel beater says he plans to stick around for a long while to provide a much needed service to Biloela and the surrounding areas.

"We want locals to know we are here to stay and provide a fresh approach to accident repairs,” Blake said.

"All we want is to give Biloela a top-notch service.”

AT A GLANCE

You can find Beyer's Smash Repairs at 11 Dunn St, Biloela

Give the team a call on 4992 3116