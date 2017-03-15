Rocky bride's day looms as a nice day for a wet wedding

Lauren Fletcher hopes that the rain stays away for her wedding on Friday at Byfield.

LAUREN Fletcher has waited nine years for her big day and it may be all washed away by the rain.

The Rockhampton bride is due to be wed at Ferns Hideaway on Friday, but the forecast is looking less than sunny.

Lauren and her husband-to-be are scheduled to head up to Byfield today but are unsure if they will make it through, as the area tends to flood easily with heavy downpours.

"We looked at at the forecast and my partner said the rain is supposed to get really bad on Friday and I said don't talk to me about that, don't even mention the 'R word',” Lauren laughed.

However the bride said there was a wet weather plan in place, just in case of a situation, like the one at hand.

"They have an undercover shed but we have no plan if we can't get through at all,” she said.

"They have a lovely greenery area and they keep it very well kept. I don't want it indoors, but you can't control the weather.

"But I guess I'd rather it rain then be so hot, so what can you do? You just have to make do or else you will just stress out.”

Lauren and her finance met through friends nine years ago and have been engaged for four. So the pair say nothing will stop them this time round from tying the knot.

"We've put the wedding off for a long time,” Lauren said.

"We fell pregnant the first time and it was okay...and then we fell pregnant again, so we pushed the wedding back again.

"Every time we plan something, something else happens, so we put it off and on, but it's happening.”

Lauren said at the end of the day it wasn't the ceremony, the weather or the dress which mattered but the fact she was married to her partner.

"The children were born and have his last name, I have sort of had to work hard to have his last name. This will make us feel more like a family because we're not traditional, we've done everything backwards and opposite to what everyone else does.”

The bride to be said she would be happy if the rain held off to "just a drizzle” for the ceremony.

"Call me on the day to see how I'm going,” she joked.