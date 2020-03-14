Rocky Bridge Club celebrates 50 years with a bang

“If you achieve a grand slam it’s like kicking the final goal of the grand final, you get that same euphoric feeling. It’s addictive.”

Jan Randall has been playing bridge for almost 50 years, but the thrill has yet to wear off.

“Every hand is different, every game you’ll have to work your way around something you’ve never seen before,” she said.

She’s not alone in her passion for the game.

The Rockhampton Bridge Club is set to host 120 people this weekend for its two-day annual tournament and more still for its 50 Year Anniversary Gala on Saturday night.

The club expects a wide variety of players, travelling from Brisbane, Townsville, Bundaberg, Redcliffe and Dalby and ranging in age from 13 to 90-something.

Founded in 1970, the club has provided members with a lively social calendar for more than two decades now.

“You know people just want to get out of the house and have a social life, and the bridge club is a wonderful avenue to get to know people,” Ms Randall said.

“In winter we have lots of people from South Australia and Victoria coming in to play on their holidays,” fellow player Tom Ferris added.

Bridge players Margret Doak, Donna Smith, Jan Randall and Tom Ferris.

Although the competition can be fierce, for Ms Randall the opportunities for self improvement provided by the club are just as important as the game itself.

“It’s classed as a brain game and in this day and age, we’re all worried about not getting Alzheimer's or dementia and bridge is scientifically proven to stave off those issues,” she said.

“Bill Gates plays four or five times a day and he’s the smartest man around!”