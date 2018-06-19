Rocky Brothers click into top gear against Emu Park

CLASH: Brothers player Cohen Wassell goes on the attack in the game against Emu Park.

CLASH: Brothers player Cohen Wassell goes on the attack in the game against Emu Park. Chris Ison ROK170618cleague1

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers have shored up second place on the A-grade ladder with a 46-point drubbing of Emu Park.

The Brethren were in brilliant attacking form, running in 11 tries to two in the 56-10 win at Victoria Park.

Second rower Ayden Cooper bagged a hat-trick to move to second on the competition's leading try-scorers behind Emu Park's Malcolm Darkin.

Brothers' coach Scott Munns said it was an impressive victory.

"We trained really well during the week and we had a strong side on the park so I expected a strong showing.

"I thought we would win but I thought it could go one or two ways - it would be a tight one because of the form Emu Park were in or we would win it in a canter.

"Thankfully, we had the result put away by half-time.”

Brothers led 30-nil at half-time and maintained their dominance in the second, with Emu Park scoring two consolation tries in the last 10 minutes.

Skipper and fullback Ryan Burke, front rower Riley Reid and lock Hayden Buckman were standouts in a well-disciplined Brothers outfit.

Munns said everything clicked on Saturday night.

"The boys were really good and all the little things we'd been working on were done really well,” he said.

"We're comfortably in second at the moment, two games ahead of Biloela who we play this week.

"Hopefully we can get the win against them to maintain that position.

"We went through a horrendous injury crisis but hopefully we're at the back end of that.”

Munns said the message to his troops each week was "to be better than last week”.

"I just keep saying we were good last week but this week we've got to be better.

"We're just focusing on the little things, and just need to keep building towards the end of the season.

"We're a strong unit and we're all on the same page. Everyone who comes off the bench knows their role and what they've got to do.”

RESULTS