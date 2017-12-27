Rocky brothers' humble beginnings to leading search company

ADAM'S SUCCESS: Adam Hargraves, co-founder of Localsearch has built an empire.

BACK in 1993, two Rockhampton brothers, Adam and Glenn Hargraves found a need in the market for phone directories.

Little did they know they would create an empire and become a household name across the country.

Localsearch has achieved what many businesses couldn't: a shift into the digital age.

The business had humble beginnings as a phone directory and has since grown into a leading search company which now has a team of more than 230 people.

It has driven more than 2.4 million online searches of regional businesses across the country each month.

Mr Hargraves explained how an idea turned into a household name in Australia.

"We're passionate about connecting local people with their local customers,” he said. .

Mr Hargraves shared their secret to success.

"It's driven by our dedication to accurate, localised content, both in print and online,” he said.

The company faced a few challenges which had to be overcome including, creating a strong and suitable and relevant alternative product for their users, building brand awareness and establishing trust for their product and brand.

Local Search chief financial officer, Adam Jackson said the company anticipates growth with the development of new and exciting products to offer the business community the ability to build their profile and increase their profitability.

"Overall, we are anticipating for a net growth of circa 7% increase over last year,” he said.

The Localsearch head office is now based in Robina on the Gold Coast.