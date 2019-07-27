Rocky Brothers looking for big game against Seagulls

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers coach Scott Munns says his team will have to be "spot on” from the kick-off to the final hooter today.

They take on competition leaders Yeppoon Seagulls at Webb Park in the second-last game of the regular season.

Brothers are in third, three points behind Norths who have a bye this weekend.

Mathematically, Brothers still have a chance of making second but they need to beat Yeppoon today and Fitzroy/Gracemere next week and Norths would have to lose to fifth-placed Biloela next week.

Munns said the team was just concentrating on a strong performance this weekend.

"To be honest, it's good to have two bites of the cherry but if you're going to win it you've got to beat them all anyway,” he said.

"If we finish second it's a bonus. If we don't it's no drama, we'll just deal with it.

"We're just focusing on Yeppoon this week. We'll get through that game and then line up for Fitzroys and find out where we're sitting and aim up for whoever we've got in the first week of finals.”

Munns said Brothers would have to be at their best to challenge unbeaten Yeppoon.

Brothers coach Scott Munns says Dean Blackman is one Yeppoon's best. Jann Houley

"We just have to do everything right. We can't give them any easy ball, any field position,” he said.

"The minute we kick off until the final hooter sounds, everything has to be spot on.

"Give Yeppoon anything and they will punish you.”

Brothers are the team that has got closest to the dominant Seagulls, with the two teams having a 14-all draw in their last meeting.

"Execution let us down at important times in that game so, hopefully, we will be able to execute on Saturday night,” Munns said.

"Halfback Ryan Burke will be a key for us, so too Lachie Hall and Brenton Pinkerton.

"If we turn up and put the effort in with some polish on the end of it, who knows what can happen.”

Munns said Dean Blackman and Sam Lollo were the Seagulls' danger men.

Today's game is at 6.30pm.

In the weekend's other games, Emu Park play Woorabinda and Biloela host Fitzroy/Gracemere.

A-GRADE LADDER

Yeppoon Seagulls 25

Norths 22

Rockhampton Brothers 19

Emu Park 10

Biloela 10

Woorabinda 8

Fitzroy/Gracemere 2