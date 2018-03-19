Rocky Brothers score commanding win in Round 1

TRY TIME: Rockhampton Brothers' Ayden Cooper crashes over for a four-pointer in his team's 38-6 win over Gladstone Brothers in the season opener on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Scott Munns says maintaining momentum for the full 80 minutes will be a focus for Rockhampton Brothers moving forward.

The reigning premiers scored a commanding 38-6 win over their Gladstone namesake in the opening round of the Rockhampton Rugby League A-grade competition on Saturday.

While it was a hard-fought contest early, the Ryan Burke-captained Rocky outfit quickly stamped its authority on the game to lead 30-nil at the break.

Gladstone scored its only try of the game early in the second half but did manage to restrict Rockhampton to just eight points in the second 40.

Rocky Brothers coach Scott Munns, who is in his first season as A-grade coach, said it felt great to get a win first-up.

"We wanted to start the season well and we did that. The boys knuckled down and got the job done,” he said.

Rockhampton Brothers' Riley Reid makes a fast break in the Round 1 clash. Mike Richards GLA170318RGBY

"As a coach I was happy to get the first win out of the way and so were the players.

"We've got the monkey off our back and now we can start building into the season.

"I took a fair bit out of the game; I know where we're at and the areas where we can improve and that's what we'll be working on.”

Munns said one of those areas was maintaining the momentum and intensity for the whole game.

"I think we fell away a bit in the second half. We started slowly and it developed into a bit of an arm wrestle.

"We probably didn't produce the standard of play in the second half that we did in the first.

"But it's early days, we know we're not where we need to be but we also know it's only Round 1.”

Rockhampton Brothers player Lachlan Norris tackles Gladstone Brothers' Jack Morgan. Mike Richards GLA170318RGBY

Munns said centres Brenton Pinkerton and Nathan Lawton both impressed on debut, with the latter running in three tries.

"Todd Russell was really good up front, five-eighth Mark Johnstone was great, Lachlan Norris was outstanding and Cooper Nobbs led the way for us through the middle,” he said.

It was an impressive start for the club, whose women, under-20 and reserve grade teams also won on Saturday.

Brothers will this weekend host Tannum Sands, who had a 32-all draw with Valleys on Sunday.

"I know they'll be tough but we're really looking forward to playing our first home game,” Munns said.

"We want to make Victoria Park a hard place for any team to visit. That's our goal and it starts this weekend.”

ROUND 1 RESULTS