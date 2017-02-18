Rocky Brothers set to celebrate centenary in style

Rockhampton Brothers members (back row, from left) Damien Seibold, Riley Shadlow, Jacob Langdon, Cooper Nobbs, PJ Marsh and (front) Hayden Fagg and Xavier Draper sporting the club's new strip for the 100th year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Damien Seibold has no hesitation when asked what's behind the longevity of Rockhampton Brothers Rugby League Club, which celebrates its 100th year this year.

"Good people,” the club's A-grade coach said emphatically.

"I think that's the most important thing about any club, whether it's a sporting club or a social club.

"If you've got good people involved you'll have longevity and that's been the key for us as well.”

The club's seniors and juniors will don the same new strip for the centenary year, which coincides with the 100th year of the Fitzroy Rugby League Club (which later amalgamated with Gracemere) and the Rockhampton Rugby League.

"We're very excited heading into 2017,” Seibold said. "As a whole club we really want to celebrate this milestone.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be able to coach the A-grade team. It's something that I'm excited any about year but particularly in the 100th year.

"It's going to be very special and it's something I'm really looking forward to.”

Seibold said plans were also being made for a celebratory ball to be held during the year.

It is hoped that some of the club's former players who have gone onto the NRL will attend, including Anthony Griffin, Jake Granville, Sam Hoare and Seibold's own brother Anthony.

PJ Marsh is a Brothers junior who went on to realise his rugby league dream, playing for 10 years in the NRL and lining up for Queensland four times in the State of Origin.

He is now the club's junior president and is helping to get a new generation of players ready to rise through the ranks.

"Brothers is a strong cub and we're going to field a side in every single grade and in some grades two or three sides which is good,” Marsh said.

"Everyone's really excited and just can't wait for the season.”

Marsh said he had some wonderful memories of his playing days with his beloved Brethren.

"In '98 we were fortunate enough to win the extended league and the local premiership and at that time the current Broncos CEO, Paul White, was the captain/coach.

"It's a great memory for me and I'm just really happy to be involved with Brothers.

"It's a great club and now that my boys are old enough to play rugby league they're involved in the club as well and I hope they can go on and win a couple of premierships themselves as they go through the ranks.”