Rocky Brothers women kick season off to positive start

STRIDING OUT: Rockhampton Brothers halfback Jess Powell streaks away in the Round 1 game against Fitzroy/Gracemere at Browne Park. Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers women have launched their 2019 season with a commanding win.

The Dominic Draper-coached outfit beat competition newcomers Fitzroy/Gracemere 46-4 at Browne Park on Saturday afternoon.

Brothers dominated the contest, taking a 28-point lead into the half-time break and running in several more tries in the second stanza to close out the match.

Jess Powell, Bree Spreadborough, Mackenzie Reid and Rachel Warcon shared the tries.

Draper said it was a positive start for his team, which had a few new faces this year.

"It was a pretty comfortable win.

"The Sharks are new to the comp and have some players who showed a lot of promise,” he said.

"We have some new girls and some new combinations so that was the main focus for us.”

Halfback Powell and five-eighth Trish Dougan produced their typically strong games, while teenager Leepa Row Row impressed in the second row.

Brothers will face a sterner test next week when they meet Emu Park, who won their fifth straight Rocky Rugby League Nines title earlier this month.

The Emus were, however, beaten on Saturday by Yeppoon, who Draper said would be the team to beat this season.

RESULTS