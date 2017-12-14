Rocky builders are confident about having a big 2018

BUSY 2018: Hooper Constructions, who took out 2017 Central Queensland House of the Year are set to be in high demand.

WITH some big projects in the pipeline, confidence in CQ's building industry has been greatly buoyed in recent months according to an industry expert.

Master Builders Rockhampton regional manager Dennis Bryant said there were some very positive vibes out there in the building industry at the moment.

Master Builders regional manager, Dennis Bryant was confident there would be plenty of construction in 2018.

"I've been speaking to quite a few members over the past couple of days and the majority of them are busy and they have work ahead of them in the new year,” Mr Bryant said.

"One of them actually said to me it's a big change from this time last year when they shut down for Christmas when they didn't have any work ahead of them for January and February.

"Where as for this year, they're closing down knowing they are coming back and they've been telling people they can't do anything for you before February, that's great.”

Analysing at the latest December building approvals statistics, he described an encouraging trend emerging.

HOUSING APPROVALS: The latest Master Builders housing approval statistics for houses and units in Rockhampton. Contributed

"I am anticipating we're going to have a gradual increase in detached housing,” Mr Bryant said.

"In the earlier part of the 12 month period ending October 2017, we would have had very few approvals but there has been a pick up in the last three or four months.

"We had a slight increase in housing over the previous three months and we had a slight change from September to October, numbers are down, but only by seven houses over the 12 month period.”

Master Builders Deputy CEO Paul Bidwell said the demand for new detached dwellings was spread across much of regional Queensland.

"Central Queensland is still working through a historic oversupply, but the New Year should see the beginning of a reversal of their fortunes,” he said.

BUILDING EXPERT: Dennis Bryant from CQ Master Builders predicts a busy construction period ahead. Chris Ison

Mr Bryant said Rental vacancy rates were dropping, which means that the excess housing that we had is being taken up and that bodes well for more houses to be built in 2018-2019.

From reports he had seen from a number of sources, there was a lot going on around the place and it's creating that feeling of confidence back into the construction sector in addition to the Adani FIFO hub announcement which would see approximately 1,100 FIFO workers located in the Rockhampton region during construction.

"I think that the positive attitude comes from not only Adani but the other projects around the place that appear to be ramping up their existing operations and there's positive vibes surrounding other new projects coming onboard,” he said.

"We've had the Shoalwater Bay announcements about the expansion there and more importantly about the refurbishment work that's going to go on and we've got the $200m prison expansion going on as well.

"We've seen the massive increases in the coking coal prices, that's good as well, there's more work out there for operators and maintenance people and they all need accommodation eventually and that's good for our industry as well.”

He said Rookwood Weir would also give them work although a lot of it will be in the civil sector.

"I think people are saying hey there's going to be activity around here and we need to be on board with it,” Mr Bryant said.

"I think the biggest problem we have are the ones trying to knock Adani, certain elements, particularly in the south east corner are doing their level best to try and put mocker on it.

"But I don't know anybody in Central Queensland that would be trying to do that, we're all looking to the near future and to the long term as well because Adani is not a flash in the pan project, it's a 100 years, it has to be good for us.

"And so will all the other projects that have been proposed for us at the moment.”

He pointed to a number of the small redevelopments happening on around around town.

"You only have to drive around and see how many different buildings have got safety fences around them,” he said.

"The carpark up at the hospital of course and the work down at the foreshore down on the coast and the riverbank works going on here in Rockhampton and there's a lot of renovation and commercial refurbishment which has really saved our bacon over the last couple of years.

He also expected the Queensland Government's extension to First Home Owners grant till the end of June 2018 to help power along the construction of housing in the new year.