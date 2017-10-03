Rocky building business signs up to Fitzroy Club

ON THE JOB: When experienced Rockhampton builder Brendan Louttit takes on a job you know he's going to be there from start to finish.

WHEN experienced Rockhampton builder Brendan Louttit takes on a job you know he's going to be there from start to finish.

About a year ago Brendan, who has been in the industry for more than 15 years, decided to venture out on his own and formed BL Constructions.

It's a family-run operation that specialises in new home builds and renovations.

It is also one of the latest businesses to sign up with The Morning Bulletin's Fitzroy Club.

Brendan said the club was an opportunity for his business.

"We kind of liked that this club is so community based,” Brendan said.

"Obviously there is the advertising and that side of things, but it's the community networking that really attracts.”

Being a part of and giving back to the community are important to Brendan.

Earlier this year he took on an apprentice, providing an employment opportunity through a job start program.

Having been born and bred in Rockhampton, Brendan knows how tough the region has been doing things since the mining downturn.

But he said business had been going well for him and he's confident for the future.

Currently he is working on a new home at the Parkhurst-based Edenbrook Estate and will soon begin a renovation on a property on The Range.

He said people valued quality and liked to work with someone who was right there "on the tools”.

"I can talk to customers right from the start of the process through to handing the keys over,” Brendan said.

He said if changes needed to happen during this process, customers didn't have to go through an exhaustive process and face additional charges.

Brendan has home and land packages available at three of the region's big housing developments, Edenbrook, Riverside and The Pines.

For more information about BL Constructions go to www.blconstructionsrockhampton.