Rocky bull rider 'speechless' after best news of his career

HOLDING ON: Rockhampton's Jason Mara takes out the Cairns Invitational PBR at the Cairns Convention Centre.

HOLDING ON: Rockhampton's Jason Mara takes out the Cairns Invitational PBR at the Cairns Convention Centre. Elise Derwin/PBR

BULL RIDING: Rockhampton's Jason Mara is in career-best form as he gears up to represent Australia at this weekend's PBR Global Cup in Sydney.

The 31-year-old was called in to the national team by head coach Troy Dunn just days before winning the 2018 PBR Monster Energy Tour Cairns Invitational on Saturday night.

Mara went two for three to win in Cairns, giving him a "personal best” three consecutive PBR victories in a month.

Jason Mara talks about his win at the Cairns Invitational PBR at the Cairns Convention Centre at the weekend. Elise Derwin/PBR

He went into the championship round on Saturday leading the event. He clinched the win before he was bucked off Rock The House in 3.13secs on the final ride after the seven riders ahead of him all fell short of the eight-second mark.

Mara said Saturday's win was a big deal and a real confidence booster heading into this weekend's international competition.

He is one of 14 bull riders selected to represent Australia in the inaugural home-turf leg of the PBR Global Cup.

Fellow Central Queensland competitors Aaron Kleier (Clermont), Bailey Woodard (Dingo) and brothers Justin and Mitch Paton (Nebo) are also in the team which will go head-to-head with Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the USA for the title of Toughest Nation on Dirt.

Clermont cowboy Aaron Kleier is also in the Australian team for the PBR Global Cup. CONTRIBUTED

Mara rated his Australian selection as his greatest achievement to date, and said he was "a bit speechless” when he got the nod last Thursday.

"It's a big honour. It's definitely the all-time high of my career,” he said.

"Bull riding is a very individual sport. Even though we're going into the Global Cup as a team every one of us still has to do our personal best.

"I just hope I can ride my bulls the best I can and let the rest pan out.”

Mara and his Aussie teammates are in camp in Cairns and will head to Sydney on Wednesday to prepare for the ultimate battle of national pride at Qudos Bank Arena.

Jason Mara is on a winning streak, having claimed three consecutive PBR wins in the past month. Chris Ison ROK210517crodeo6

He has fast become one of the hottest bull riders in Australia courtesy of his winning streak which included last month's PBR in Rockhampton.

Mara has come a long way since he jumped on the back of his first poddy at age five.

"I got on my first open bull when I was about 15 and I haven't stopped from there,” he said.

Mara is confident he won't be over-awed by the occasion this weekend.

"Everybody probably gets nervous at some point, it's how you control it that's the key.

"I just try not to think about what I'm doing, and let it happen.

"You've got to trust your instinct, know that you can do it and be confident.”