Rocky business beefing up for its busiest time of year

Murray Keepkie and Justin Keepkie with the cattle showing gear that is selling out fast close to Beef Australia 2018.

Murray Keepkie and Justin Keepkie with the cattle showing gear that is selling out fast close to Beef Australia 2018. Allan Reinikka ROK110418aheilbro

"BEEF would be the best week of trading for the year,” Murray Keepkie said.

Family business country outfitters and saddlery store, Heilbronns Rockhampton are gearing up for Beef Australia 2018 next month.

Father and son team Murray and Justin are looking forward to the event and can't put a figure on how much profit they will make in that week.

"I wouldn't have a clue,” Murray said.

The customers come from "all over the world”.

Heilbronns regulars remain loyal through Beef Australia, but Murray said during the event they say more international shoppers.

This year will be the first Beef Australia event the business will get to show off their new location on Gladstone Rd, in the old Foodworks building.

"We are very excited, it's a lot bigger,” Murray said.

"More carpark and the location with the frontage,” Justin said.

They have been operating at the new site for the last six months since their move from William St, and it has already proved to be more than beneficial.

"I have seen people that I have never seen before in my life,” Murray said.

"They even come in and say 'How long have you been open?', and we have been for 83 years.”

Justin Keepkie and Murray Keepkie at Heilbronn's on Gladstone Rd are excited to share their new store with their customers at Beef Australia 2018. Allan Reinikka ROK110418aheilbro

Murray has been with the business for nearly 50 years.

In preparation for the massive influx of customers, staff have been ordering "a lot more quantities” of stock since Christmas.

"People forget the people that live here that want to show cattle have to get all their gear months beforehand,” Murray said.

"It's all the lead up that helps us out too,” Justin said.

The business doesn't just benefit from the week itself during the event, it gains a boost for months beforehand.

"In October we had customers getting ready for Beef (Australia),” Justin said.

And those customers have been enthusiastic about the upcoming event.

"Everyone is positive, the only thing we want now is another three or four inches of rain before Beef (Australia) and those country people might stop an extra day because they don't have to run home,” Murray said.

HEILBRONNS ROCKHAMPTON