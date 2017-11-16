Rocky business bringing exclusive partnership to CQ

L-R Cohen Wassell, Evan Treacy and Haylee Cotter will be opening a combined hairdresser and tattoo studio combining the talents of Thieves and Beggars with The Arrows End Tattoo.

ALTERNATIVE vibes are set to be inked and shaved in Rockhampton's bustling street scape as three talented craftspeople combine their identity forging talents.

In a Central Queensland exclusive, successful barber shop Thieves and Beggars will join forces with The Arrow's End Tattoo Parlour to push the envelope of tradition and offer the region something unique in the same building.

Both studios mirrored each others laid back atmosphere with hints of classic touches, so it was a natural step for new business partners Haylee Cotter, Evan Treacy and Cohen Wassell to embark on this journey.

Owner of The Arrow's End Tattoo Parlour, Haylee Cotter, wanted to move her business to a bigger space after three successful years in William St but it proved difficult to find the perfect spot.

"I was looking for a new space for about six months but it's really hard to relocate a studio because of the legalities,” she said.

After Haylee's real estate brought the former Red Door Furniture Shop space to her attention, she approached co-owner of Thieves and Beggars, Evan Treacy, to take on the venture with her.

As close friends, Haylee had tattooed Evan multiple times who said he often had people ask him where he got his tattoos done.

"Separately, both studios have such a similar feel now and it just seemed natural to combine it,” he said.

Evan and his co-owner, Cohen Wassell, have been in business for two years and were excited to tackle the new space at 151 East St.

Cohen Wassell (left) and Evan Treacy are excited for the new venture. Chantelle Stagg Photography

"The businesses compliment each other really well as we both mainly run off appointments and we just want to give something different to Rocky.”

Thieves and Beggars is currently at 77 East St and despite thriving with a loyal clientele, Evan said the shop was surrounded by closed businesses so they were excited to move to the thriving end.

"That end of East St street is really startling to stimulate lately and we are keen to be surrounded by some great businesses,” he said.

Thieves and Beggars would take up the window side of the huge building allowing Arrow's End's clients more privacy at the back with both sharing the same waiting area.

Evan said the response from clients had been overwhelmingly positive with more that 700 likes on their initial announcement post to social media.

"Just this week we've had people who have never come in asking about what's happening,” he said.

Haylee said her studio welcomed everyone and embodied none of the "old fashion stigmas” of tattoo parlours with three other female artists by her side.

Evan said Thieves and Beggars would still be offering up their signature cuts including close shaves and a family friendly atmosphere.

He reassured people could come in from Tuesday for a cold beer accompanied with their fresh cut.

DETAILS

WHERE: 151 East St (opposite the Giddy Goat)

WHEN: Opening Tuesday November 21

Check out next week's paper for a preview of the new store