Rocky business built on giving back

Kanga Bin's Peter and Amanda McCasker are grateful to be helping their local community recover after April’s freak weather event.

Kanga Bin's Peter and Amanda McCasker are grateful to be helping their local community recover after April’s freak weather event.

AFTER hailstorms wreaked havoc across the ­Rockhampton region earlier this year, Amanda McCasker and the team at Kanga Bins have been hard at work ­helping their community recover.

Despite the unfortunate tines, the locally-owned waste management business has experienced an increase in business since April’s ­destructive weather event.

Owned and operated by Amanda McCasker and ­husband Peter McCasker since 1986, the business has since grown in both ­reputation and numbers – particularly during some the region’s toughest times.

“We have continued to provide rubbish removal through many of the region’s disasters from cyclones, floods,” Mrs McCasker said.

She added that while the past months had ­undoubtedly proved difficult for many across the region, the team behind Kanga Bins was honoured to be able to help assist in recovery efforts.

Recently, she revealed, devastating hail damage from freakish storm cells had sadly left customers suffering a large number of damaged properties and personal possessions.

However, despite the challenges it is the region’s adversity which Mrs McCasker admires most.

“The beautiful thing about our region is our community spirit, by being very resilient and we will bounce back bigger and stronger,” Mrs McCasker said.

“Kanga Bins is very ­grateful to be part of this community and proudly support and work with many sporting groups and local charities.”

In a further effort to give back to the region’s wider communities, the generous business also adopted the 10 cent container refund for eligible containers.

“The scheme has helped our environment, projected money back into the community and created employment for many long term unemployed and disadvantaged people,” she said.

The family-operated business offers both commercial and domestic rubbish skips in the Rockhampton, Gracemere, Yeppoon, Emu Park, Mount Morgan and wider Capricornia region.