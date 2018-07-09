Rocky business celebrates 40 year milestone birthday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Owners Peter and Michelle Crane celebrated 40 years in business for Shiny Car Cleaners last week.

IT HAS gone through a few changes of hands over the years but Rockhampton business Shiny Cars Cleaners is still standing strong.

This month, the current owners, Peter and Michelle Crane, are celebrating 40 years of the business.

The couple only bought the business last year and weren't aware it had such a long-standing local history until they received a call last week from the original owner to tell them of the milestone birthday.

Mr Crane believes the business would be the longest existing detailing shop in Rockhampton.

"It is incredible, it is something that is a feat by itself just for a business, not for us, we are only new at it,” he said.

"It was quite a shock, we thought it was 20-odd year old.

"Gavin told us a fair bit of the history.”

The business originated in Alma Lane before moving to Denison Street and after some more changes in ownership, moved to Gladstone Rd next to the Caltex Service Station.

Peter and Michelle bought the business 12 months ago to go alongside with their cleaning and maintenance business, New Leaf Elite Property Services.

The couple began this business in 2005 and had been running it on and off over the years.

Last year, they decided to "make it or break it” and went big with the business, going from two employees to 17.

From there, they needed to have an office space and a yard, rather than working from underneath the house.

And that was when they came across the Shiny Cars Cleaners business for sale.

"Both of the businesses fit well,” Mr Crane said.

"We do mostly everything for householders from cleaning and lawn mowing and car detailing just fits in with that.

"Some of our clients from New Leaf bring their cars in here and everyone who comes in here for their car detailing and sees one of New Leaf cars says ' oh you do that as well'.”

Shiny Car Cleaners offers everything from washing, polishing, vacuuming and engine cleaning.

Eventually, the couple would like to expand the two businesses services and add dog-washing to the list as well.

"We just want to get bigger and grow from here,” Mr Crane said.

SHINY CAR CLEANERS:

169 George St, Rockhampton

Phone: 4927 5386

Search them on Facebook