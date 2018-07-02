Rocky business donates reusable bag profits to local charity

Peter Boodle from Boodles Meats with bags he will be providing for the plastic bag ban.

Peter Boodle from Boodles Meats with bags he will be providing for the plastic bag ban. Chris Ison ROK290618cboodle1

ROCKHAMPTON businessman Peter Boodle has seen plenty of changes in his time.

The Berserker butcher owner of Boodles Meats has been in business since 1991 and this month he is embracing one of the biggest changes - the Queensland state wide plastic bag ban which came into effect yesterday.

Mr Boodle is offering his customers three choices of bags, a reusable 35 micron bag, a reusable butchers bag and flute canvas bags.

The canvas bags will have their name printed on them and are sourced from Rockhampton business, City Printing Works.

Easing into the ban, Mr Boodle is offering reusable bags for free throughout the month of July.

He will also be donating 10 cents of each bag sale to the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

"We're not here to make any money out of the bags, they are really a cost and whatever money we collect we are donating to the rescue helicopter,” he said.

It was a no-brainer to chose the vital air medical service.

"I think it is a necessity, they do a good deed for the community, they do every accident, it's a good charity to represent,” he said.

"They were really happy about the response and we will collect the money and donate it every month.”

In sourcing the bags, paper bags weren't ever an option for the meat products.

"They aren't really good if the meat leaks blood, the bags bust,” Mr Boodle said.

"The other thing is we are trying save the environment and paper bags are cutting down trees.”

When Mr Boodle heard the news of the ban, he was all for it and though it was "great”.

The only negative hold back Mr Boodle had to the issue was cross-contamination.

"The only bad thing I have against it is if people bring back their dirty bags, we are putting fresh meat into a dirty bag,” he said.

On the whole, Mr Boodle said business this year has been "terrific”.

"We are really going well,” he said.

Nearing his 30 year milestone in a few years, Mr Boodle doesn't have big plans for the future but just to "keep working hard and plan for retirement”.

Reflecting on the past decades, Mr Boodle said the key to business success was evolving with the community.

"I have seen so many changes since 1991, you just have to go with the times,” he said.

"Work hard, good quality, good service and always have a smile on your face.”