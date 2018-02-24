Rocky business expands services following a growth period

CENTRAL Queensland Equipment, part of the SMW Group, celebrated their Rockhampton launch on Friday night at the Red Lion.

Over 130 customers and guests attended the official launch of the equipment sales and service business.

Guests enjoy the CQE Launch at the Red Lion Hotel Contributed

The new business is another step in the expansion of the SMW Group, which is splitting its mining services business and light/heavy equipment servicing and maintenance businesses following a period of growth.

In more expansion news, SMW Group's Parkhurst head office and show room facility will undergo an extensive renovation and extension over the coming months.

Plans for the SMW Group Parkhurst expansion Contributed

SMW Group Director and Central Queensland Equipment Director Jack Trenaman said it made sense to launch a business unit that catered specifically to new and used equipment sales and service for civil, construction, agriculture and industrial clients.

"Not all our clients identified with our SMW brand, which we've built from the ground up as a maintenance business that caters to mining and heavy industrial clients,” he said.

"Central Queensland Equipment allows us to focus on new equipment sales and ongoing product support as well mechanical servicing.

"We have now partnered as a dealer with some quality consumable brands, as well as new equipment sales and servicing through the excellent range of Kobelco excavators, Atlas Copco energy power equipment and Hiab vehicle cranes.

"We've been quietly growing for a while now, even through the downturn, and I definitely think we've come out the other side stronger.”

Kobelco, Atlas Copco and Hiab all had representatives speak at the launch of Central Queensland Equipment, showing strong support for the business and the local economy.

True to their CQ roots, Central Queensland Equipment also held a raffle to raise money for the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, giving away an Atlas Copco inverter generator and donating over $1,700 in the process.