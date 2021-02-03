Rocky business finds new home after arcade closure

Rowan Scoffin is relocating his business, Scoffins Clocks and Watches, to 87 East St following the closure of the Kern Arcade.

Rowan Scoffin is looking to open the doors on his newly relocated business on Monday.

Scoffins Clocks and Watches will operate at 87 East St in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Mr Scoffin had to find a new location with the closure of the Kern Arcade, where the business had operated for the past 18 years.

He had considered a move to Northside Plaza Shopping Centre but said it would have taken “three or four months” to get up and running there.

He then decided on the East St property, which has been vacant for about five years and previously housed a cash loan agency.

The shop is several doors up from the Oxford Hotel, between D’s Fine Jewellery and Accessories and what was Vizes City Newsagency.

Mr Scoffin said while he held some concerns about parking for potential customers, he was excited about the location.

He also said the rent was affordable.

“There’s a lot of advantages. It’s a bigger shop and there’s more shopfront,” he said.

“It’s also on the main street, which means people can see it when they drive past, which wasn’t the case when I was in the arcade.”

Mr Scoffin said while he planned to open Monday, work would continue on the fit-out of the store.

“It won’t look pretty but baby steps; slowly, slowly catchy monkey,” he said.

“I’m really happy about where I’ve ended up, and I’m now looking into online sales as well.”

