Rocky business' fresh new start after double CBD blow

MOVING ON: L-R James Glinka, Tracy Jaggard and Mariee Offord from Brunch's are to open the new store on Musgrave St on Monday.

AS Tracy Jaggard closed down her East St cafe, she felt as if the "world had been pulled" from beneath her.

The Brunch's cafe owner's hand had been forced; she would move from a Rocky CBD location for the second time in eight years to make way for the riverbank redevelopment.

In the weeks since she was given 40 days to vacate 119 East St, Tracy has spent sleepless nights scouring the city for the next perfect location.

Only five days out from re-opening and she has now settled on the spot she hopes to be her last.

Now located at 145 Musgrave St, Rockhampton, Tracy believes that her three-pronged business will capture a new market, while luring her faithful customers across town.

On top of their in-store offerings, Brunch's cafe do catering and hold big wholesale contracts; Tracy said they needed a space to accommodate all.

"I'm very positive about this new location," she said, standing among the construction site of her new store.

"Just in the last two weeks while we have been here every afternoon working, the local people have been coming up to us eager for us to open, it's been really encouraging.

"And a lot of my regulars over in East St are saying, 'Don't despair we will be coming over to you anyway'."

Brunch's owner Tracy Jaggard is working with council on the vagrant problem in the CBD. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK031014avagrant

Having gutted the kitchen, lacquered on fresh pain, laid new gas works and installed new counters, Brunch's cafe is taking shape for an early morning Monday opening.

Tracy said a 6am start was a bid to "chase the tradies", who she'd noticed over the past eight years were starting to "come round" to the healthier choices.

"But don't despair we will still have the tradie food," she said.

"A bigger range of hot box and burgers, but still sticking to our main core of sandwiches, roles, wraps. "

She said the location suited their business, an expected it would open new opportunities.

"When we first got the terrible news we did Google a lot of places," she said.

"There was a few places we looked at, but this was the only one that was going to be viable, with enough businesses around it to sustain it.

"We need walk-in traffic, drive-by traffic, but as well we need exposure for our catering and our wholesaling.

"So we have our finger in every pie."

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the proposed cultural precinct in the heart of Rockhampton under the Rockhampton CBD Redevelopment Framework. Rockhampton Regional Council

Tracy said her team, family and friends had given her the confidence to continue after she was informed the building she leased was earmarked for demolition.

Both Brunch's, at 119 East St, and Brad's Bargain Box at number 115, will be knocked down to ultimately forma a laneway for access to the back of the new Art Gallery Development.

"The first few days I was gutted, the world's pulled out from underneath you and it was like, 'Do we keep going? Am I too old and too tired to rebuild again?'," Tracy said.

"But after a couple of days my determination, was like, 'No stuff this, I will get this going'.

"So now I am determined to say, 'You can't knock us down, we'll just keep getting back up'."