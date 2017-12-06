Rocky business identity lands major new banking role

THE Rock has appointed experienced local banker Peter Fraser to lead its Central Queensland retail network.

Mr Fraser has more than 25 years' experience in financial services and joins The Rock from Westpac.

Peter is passionate about developing high performing teams and delivering high levels of customer service.

He is delighted to be joining The Rock, a local brand that has been prominent in the region for 50 years.

He is also president of the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce and has involvement in a number of community panels and events including the Capricorina Business Awards, the Rockhampton Regional Council Economic Advisory Committee and Beef Australia's Community Engagement Committee.

Mr Fraser will continue to be based in Rockhampton.

MyState Limited general manager banking, sales & service, Kate Dean said Mr Fraser would be responsible for all retail operations in Central Queensland and would actively participate in the long-term strategic development of The Rock.

"The Rock has embarked on a transformational journey to become a modern regional bank of the future - one that is evolving with the needs of our customers,” Ms Dean said.

"As part of this transformation, this year we have successfully launched a new Rock internet banking platform and released our first Rock mobile phone app.”

Mr Fraser said The Rock was an important local brand that had withstood the test of time.

"We are here to stay,” Mr Fraser said.

"By providing a mix of great products, cutting edge financial services and the best of customer service, we will stand alone as the bank of choice for customers across our region.”