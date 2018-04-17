Rocky business joins sew-per sustainable global movement

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of the sustainable bag initiative, Boomerang Bags, Rockhampton woman Kate Hollingsworth knew she had to start a regional chapter.

Owner of That Wholefood Place wanted to get involved with the idea, kick-started by Burleigh Heads women Tania Potts and Jordyn de Boer in 2013 who had the dream of reducing plastic bags within their community.

Rockhampton Boomerang Bags will aim to reduce the use of plastic bags by engaging the community in creating their own reusable bag.

With the Queensland plastic bag ban looming for July 1, Kate and a troupe of volunteers have been working hard to get these bags out into the community.

"They are community made, using recycled materials,” she said.

"Boomerang Bags provide a free, fun, sustainable alternative to plastic bags.”

Jess Gudmann, Lain West Kate Hollingworth and Rita Thompson painting bags for boomerang bags. Allan Reinikka ROK170418aboomera

Kate said by getting involved, you are participating in a global movement, celebrating a grass roots initiative focusing on community building and sustainability.

Their event this Saturday (details below) is aimed at making and decorating donated materials and bags.

"The most important thing is to ensure that they're distributed with a message,” she said.

"Think about waste, about sustainability, about community. The most important part is to make the connection and empower and inspire people to be part of the solutions.

"We will have stands available at local business/venues around town where you can drop off donated material, grab sew kits, or grab a bag to use or return.

"The list of venues will be ever growing and we already have a wait list for the bags.”

Kate said the group usually meets the first Saturday of every month with details on their Facebook group page - Rockhampton boomerang bags-borrow and bring it back - or email rockhamptonboomerangbags@gmail.com

RBB Paint, meet and greet

When: Saturday 21 April 2018, 10am-2pm.

Where: That Wholefood Place courtyard, 161 Berserker Street, Berserker.

Why: RBB have received 500 calico bags through private donation and we need to add artwork and the RBB name/logo before we distribute throughout the community.

Why get involved?

This creative outlet will help you to de stress, engage with like minded people, expand your tribe while helping to reduce waste for future generations.

Everyone is welcome to come and help out whether they paint one bag or many. Many hands make light work. If you have crafty tools that you'd like to use please bring them along.