Rocky business keeps turning out pages of history

Leighton Smith
| 31st Jul 2017 5:27 AM
Lofty Anderson's sons Bill and Jack in 1907.
Lofty Anderson's sons Bill and Jack in 1907. Contributed

PROUDLY run by four generations of the Anderson family, City Printing Works has been an enduring fixture of Rockhampton's business landscape for the past 114 years now.

Eric Anderson, 72, is the current manager of City Printing Works, is the grandson of Andrew (Lofty) Anderson who started the business after he arrived in Rockhampton with his family in 1903.

Many tales about City Printing Works' history have been handed down the generations to Eric who is full of interesting stories about how the business has changed and "moved with the times”.

Dave Anderson at City Printing Works in 1936.
Dave Anderson at City Printing Works in 1936. Contributed

"The secret to the success of it was the oldest fellow was always the boss. I was the youngest once but now I'm the oldest so I'm in charge.”

He said to be a partner in the family business you had to be male and you had to work there.

"I'm in partnership with Warwick (his son), he's 44 and he's got a three-year-old daughter, which could be a dilemma in the future,” he said.

"The other reason why we've gone so long is we've trained apprentices. (We've) taken the students from school and trained them in the particular skill we needed in the printing works.

"Since 1936 when records were kept locally, we've trained over 100 apprentices, that's been the secret of the success of the business was staff.

Eric Anderson at City Printing Works - a family business operating in Rockhampton where Eric has worked for 50 years. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Eric Anderson at City Printing Works - a family business operating in Rockhampton where Eric has worked for 50 years. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK040113sprint2

Eric said his grandfather started a weekly sporting newspaper called The Critic which ran from until 1931 when it became a casualty of the great depression.

He said people were forced to be frugal taking with one person buying a paper, reading it, then passing it over the fence to their neighbour and it would go down the street and then next week another neighbour would buy a paper and the process would repeat.

"The distribution dropped accordingly as well as advertising revenue dried up with the depression.”

In the 1930's and 40's while times were still tough, the family decided against resurrecting the newspaper opting instead to get into job printing concentrating on general printing work producing booklets, envelopes, business cards, letter paper.

He said during World War 2, around 1942 when 70,000 US soldiers were garrisoned in Rockhampton, one of the American liberty ships called the Francis Preston Blair ran aground east of Rockhampton at Saumarez Reef and they lost all their pay books.

"The American army came down to the printing works and asked could we print 20,000 pay books, half the staff was away at the war and we had no paper.”

Eric's Uncle Jack negotiated with the army to get some extra paper on top of the paper they would use to print more pay books.

"They printed writing pads they called them the 'Victory Writing Tablet' and sold a book, a pad and 25 envelopes for two shillings,” he said.

"When they were available, the Americans were queued up for two blocks down East Street to buy them so they could write a letter home.”

After the war, the printing business was kept busy supplying labels.

A sample of City Printing Works&#39; labels.
A sample of City Printing Works' labels. Contributed

"There was a lot more manufacturing in Rockhampton at the time and they all needed labels for the bottles and cans, that was sort of a niche market that we had,” Eric said.

"We printed the labels for Mac's brewery (Rockhampton's local beer) right up until they closed in the 1970's.

"We were born and bred of Mac's beer, it was made locally and distributed throughout the central district.”

In 2014, a permanent working display of their 1940's and 50's printing machinery was established at the Rockhampton Heritage Village that was used in the entire printing process including typesetting, paper guillotine, printing presses and paper folding.

ICONIC BUSINESS. Eric Anderson at City Printing Works with their Queensland Business History Award.
ICONIC BUSINESS. Eric Anderson at City Printing Works with their Queensland Business History Award. Chris Ison ROK240717cprint1

"As our machinery became outdated we stored it off site,” Eric said.

"We just kept them in a shed and then we restored them when the council built a shed there (at the Heritage Village).”

"It's like a 1950's complete print shop.”

The walls of the display are adorned with posters, books and brochures that City Printing Works has made over the decades.

Eric Anderson at the Rockhampton Heritage Villiage
Eric Anderson at the Rockhampton Heritage Villiage Contributed

Over the last 51 years he has been business, Eric has moved with the times gradually buying new machinery going from the hot metal printers operated by 47 staff in the 1970's to modern times where his 16 staff do almost everything with computers.

In the past 10 years, City Printing Works has found another niche over the last 10 years producing limited print runs of customised books such as family history books where a customer brings in the information and pictures on a disc and they take care of the rest.

Because of Eric and his family's meticulous record keeping and preservation of historical information over the years, the State Library of Queensland recently declared the business winner of this year's Queensland Business History Award.

In its third year, Queensland Business History Award recognises Queensland companies for their contribution the state's documentary heritage.

State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald commended City Printing Works for winning the award and for its outstanding efforts over the years to preserve and make available its business history and artefacts.

"City Printing Works' collection of printed material has been carefully stored, or is displayed in glass cabinets or frames in its modern-day office, which has not only has meant these heritage items have stood the test of time, but they are available for people today to view and learn from,” Ms McDonald said.

Eric Anderson at City Printing Works - a family business operating in Rockhampton where Eric has worked for 50 years. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Eric Anderson at City Printing Works - a family business operating in Rockhampton where Eric has worked for 50 years. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK040113sprint3
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  heritage village rockhampton business rockhampton history

