Rocky business one of 10 in state selected for energy audit

Chris and Glen Dobinson of Dobinson's Springs and Suspension reading over energy spreadsheets.

Chris and Glen Dobinson of Dobinson's Springs and Suspension reading over energy spreadsheets. Allan Reinikka ROK211217adobinso

GLEN DOBINSON is looking forward to the chance of being able to cut down his $250,000 power bill next year.

Dobinsons Spring and Suspension in Rockhampton have been selected as 10 businesses across the state to take part in an independent energy audit under the $16 million Palaszczuk Government energy initiative.

The initiative is expected to deliver savings of 10 to 40 per cent for large industrial customers - something Mr Dobinson is more than interested in.

Dobinsons electricity bill is a staggering amount with an average amount of around $22,000 - $23,000 per month. And that is with a 518KW solar installation.

"It takes all your profit, you're working and working and when you get busier you use more power and all the money goes to paying for it,” he said.

"So we will see where the audit takes us and see what we can do to lessening our energy costs.”

Keith Dobinson and his brother Glen unveil the first of 2000 solar panels to be installed over the coming month to help the Rockhampton business get off the grid.Photo Amber Hooker / CQ News Amber Hooker

Around 18 months ago, the Rockhampton business spent $1.3 million on their solar system to cut down their costs.

"It does save us around $11, 000 a month,” Mr Dobinson said.

"But you can't rely on it, if you have a rainy day it can throw out your whole month.

"We turn on our furnaces at 5am to warm up for two hours and it doesn't use solar at that time.

"And we want to put on nightshift, it won't help us then.

L-R Jack Hooper from GEM Energy and Glen Dobinson of Dobinson's Springs and Suspension with a small part of the solar panel array on top of Dobinson's roof. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK120716csolar2

It was money that could have been spent better elsewhere.

"Why should I have to spend over a million dollars on solar when I should be spending on stocking or orders?” Mr Dobinson said.

In the last 12 months, their incoming orders have been increasing and are now at the highest they have ever been.

"We are four times over our normal load,” Mr Dobinson said.

To keep up with the demand, Mr Dobinson needs to extend the Rockhampton site but due to the recent solar project, funds are a bit short.

GEM Energy snapped this aerial view ofhte 519KW roof-mounted solar system, mounted on the Dobinsons Springs and Suspesion Rockhampton warehouse.Photo Contributed Contributed

"I have to scratch around and find money to extend, money doesn't fall out of the sky,” he said.

"I would rather put into machinery and plant equipment.”

The demand is partly due to expansion into the global market.

The family business opened a store in Miami last November and Dubai in February.

Glen Dobinson of Dobinson's Springs and Suspension Allan Reinikka ROK211217adobinso

They are just ramping up,” Mr Dobinson said.

"We've created a monster, we've just taken off and we can't keep up.”

The aim is to redeisgn parts of the Hollingsworth St site in Kawana.

"Our preliminary plan is to take out our service bays and put in another production line,” Mr Dobinsons.

"We need to put $1-$1.5 million in plant equipment.

"That way they can focus on the manufacturing side.

"That is what makes Dobinsons, Dobinsons.”