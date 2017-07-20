24°
News

Rocky business owner's fight for worker's wages

Leighton Smith
| 20th Jul 2017 1:00 PM
NO CUTS: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee owner Patti Mules refuses to pass on the penalty rate cut to her weekend workers.
NO CUTS: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee owner Patti Mules refuses to pass on the penalty rate cut to her weekend workers. LEIGHTON SMITH

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON small business owner Patti Mules is taking a stand and putting her Sunday workers first by refusing to cut their penalty rates.

Patti, who has run The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee in Berserker, seven days a week for the past two-and-a-half years, says she places greater value on her staff's financial welfare over making extra money from implementing the rate cut.

"I'm only doing what I think is good for my business and my staff. I appreciate my staff and they are great workers.” she said.

"I don't think it's right for my staff who come in on Sundays and not get the correct wage.

"If they are going to take time on the weekend and work for me, then they shouldn't suffer for that.”

The decision by the Fair Work Commission will see cuts gradually introduced to certain penalty rate provisions over the next three years affecting up to 700,000 employees in the hospitality, restaurant and retail industries who work on Sundays, public holidays, evenings or after midnight.

According to the Fair Work Commission website, on the first of July, hospitality workers like Patti's employees could suffer a 5% cut in their Sunday penalty rates with gradual cuts occurring each year until a total of 25% is cut by 2019.

READ: Rocky worker says penalty rate cut is 'laughable'

When she learned of the decision by the Fair Work Commission to cut penalty rates, Patti was adamant about not passing the cuts on to her eight staff.

"I went and had a chat with my accountant and I just said well it's not going to happen. I'm not going to drop my penalty rates.

"I just can't comprehend why they want to cut the wages on the weekend.”

Business has been going great according to Patti and she had been getting plenty of new and established customers coming through her drive-through to support her business because of her stand on penalty rates.

Patti's business received a visit on Wednesday from the Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O'Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt who were both full of praise for Patti's decision to refuse to pass the cuts on to her staff.

PRAISING DECISION: Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O&#39;Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt support Patti Mules&#39; decision not to pass on the cuts.
PRAISING DECISION: Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O'Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt support Patti Mules' decision not to pass on the cuts. LEIGHTON SMITH

Senator Watt was extremely concerned about the financial impact of the penalty rate cuts on the CQ region.

He quoted figures showing up to 11,508 Capricornia workers in the retail, food and hospitality industries who faced a potential pay cut of up to $77 per week, if the penalty rates decision stood.

"It is also bad for the Central Queensland economy, as these workers will now have less money to spend in local shops, restaurants and other businesses,” Mr Watt said.

BUSINESS GOING GREAT: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee Patti Mules told Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O&#39;Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt customers are supporting her decision to not pass on the penalty rate cuts.
BUSINESS GOING GREAT: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee Patti Mules told Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O'Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt customers are supporting her decision to not pass on the penalty rate cuts. LEIGHTON SMITH

"Local Member Michelle Landry has campaigned for cuts to weekend penalty rates ... voted 7 times for cuts to weekend penalty rates - and Malcolm Turnbull hasn't lifted a finger to stop these cuts from coming into effect.

"Because of Malcolm Turnbull and Michelle Landry, workers in Rockhampton will receive a pay cut every 1 July until 2020.”

He said a Shorten Labor Government would reverse these pay cuts - and make sure it can't happen again.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has defended her support for the penalty rate cuts saying they could ultimately lead to increased job opportunities for the region.

"I fully support workers getting paid more on weekends and public holidays, but you have to get the balance right.

"As an independent umpire, the Fair Work Commission took more than 5000 submissions from both unions and employer representatives before making its decision.

"Everyone knows there is a trade-off between the level of penalty rates, and the availability of jobs on weekends.

"I've spoken to many employers across Rockhampton and Yeppoon who are unable to open on a Sunday. Now, they can. This decision creates more opportunities for jobs in our region.”

She said businesses in Capricornia were privately welcoming the changes, which will allow more work hours for more people.

"Many are too afraid to speak publicly,” Ms Landry said.

"I and the coalition government will continue to fight so that business can operate on a level playing field.

"We will also continue supporting investment so our economy can thrive, this is the best support we can give our workers and our businesses.”　

READ: Sunday penalty rate cuts to create Rocky region job opportunities: Landry

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
One-legged Rocky man forced to 'sell car to survive'

One-legged Rocky man forced to 'sell car to survive'

Roy Lucas takes aim at tax office after taking financial hit

Accused Rocky murderer pumped with 'adrenalin, passion'

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

Jury retires to consider verdict in murder trial

REVEALED: Major plans to revamp forgotten CQ water hole

Cr Ellen Smith at Springers Lagoon that is getting a council make-over after years of neglect.

Plan for $70K make-over at site neglected for over a decade

Rocky's golden apprentice girl faces 'uncertain future'

FUTURE UNCERTAIN: Aurizon apprentice Kelly Dorrington.

Young Aurizon apprentices left high and dry

Local Partners

ANZ OUT: Sad CQ town's last remaining bank announces closure

Towns residents are vowing to fight the pending closure of their ANZ bank, which would leave the town without a bank.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Hundreds apply as Hastings launch new apprentice push

APPRENTICE INTAKE: Four Rockhampton apprentices were among the 21 hired by Hastings Deering at the start of the year.

One of Rocky's biggest employers is looking for apprentices

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

What's on across Central Queensland this weekend

MOBILE THEATRE: The decadent, 100-year old, world-famous Spiegelzelt is now set up on Rockhampton's Quay Street, ready to host an array of incredible performances which run throughout the week.

72-hour entertainment guide

Comedy duo guarantees belly laughs at Rockhampton gig

COMIC GENIUS: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan will perform Women Like Us at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, July 21.

A show for every woman, and anyone who's got a woman in their life.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Tuesday night’s episode of Shark Tank on Channel 10 saw Melbourne university mates Selvam Sinnappan, 30, and Winston Wijeyeratne, 29, turn down a $500K offer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

Naughty and nude: Pre-school book shocks parents

BOOK TIME: A Sunshine Coast parent has been left reeling after coming across nude pictures in his son's school book.

Have you read this book to your kids?

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book

The ranges cater for both Android and Windows platforms

Minutes from the Beach…your Coastal Haven awaits!

1 George Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Living is made easy in this beautifully renovated double brick home elevated to capture stunning Ocean Views! Situated just a short walk to the beach or a few...

Golden Opportunity - Triplex Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Unit 6 3 3 $445,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Hidden on the edge of town!

141 Pacific Heights Road, Pacific Heights 4703

3 1 5 $585,000

Completely private on 1 hectare with plenty of fruit trees is this brick 3 bedroom home iin very good condition with 5 car accommodation. Great subdivision...

Opportunity is knocking!

5 Thomas Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This modern low set home is situated in a quiet area of Gracemere, surrounding itself by other quality homes. At this pocket pleasing price, this could be a new...

Industrial Building with Office and Hard Stand Throughout

144 Farm Street, Kawana 4701

House 1 1 $549,000

This 300 m2 industrial warehouse built on 857 m2 of fully fenced and concrete hardstand allotment is conveniently located in the industrial precinct of Kawana. Its...

One Acre with Two Street Frontage!

1 Sharon Court, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land This is your chance to secure one of the last one acre ... $179,000neg

This is your chance to secure one of the last one acre allotments in Ocean View Estate! Build your dream home amongst the trees and enjoy peaceful spacious...

Exceptional Sized Family Home / Great Location

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

Understanding the potential of some properties can be confusing but this property at 9 Calder Street, Park Avenue is just oozing with endless possibilities to the...

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Fully Renovated and Absolutely Immaculate

105 Rickart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $349,000

From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will realise it's something special. Entering the front door you will be greeted by rich, polished timber floors...

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $235,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price