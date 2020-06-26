Rocky business owner’s good deed for sacked Coles worker

Rocky Pet World's Mark Roati is offering a kind-hearted gesture to the Coles worker sacked earlier this month.

SHOPLIFTING can leave many business owners with a bitter taste in their mouth, but for Rockhampton Pet Barn’s Mark Roati, it has only inspired him to do better.

The store owner was left angered after reading in The Morning Bulletin earlier this week about a young woman who was fired from Coles Stockland after an act of justice gone wrong.

Jessica White’s employment was terminated by Coles following her efforts to prevent a shoplifter from allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of goods in what is claimed to be a breach of company policy.

Mr Roati has since reached out to Ms White, 25, with an exciting new job offer as he looks to rewrite her unfair punishment.

Jess White lost her job at Coles.

“We thought it was totally wrong, we would love a staff member with that much loyalty,” he said.

“We have a position coming up at our store and we’d like to offer it to her if she’s interested.

“Too many staff members are usually blasé when it comes to shoplifting which is a huge cost to small businesses, and the fact that she had the guts to go after this person, that really struck me as someone who is passionate about the employer they work for.”

Both he and his staff’s own frustrating experiences with shoplifters is what prompted the kind-hearted gesture, Mr Roati revealed.

“We’ve had our fair share of break-ins and shoplifting at the store and it’s disappointing. It’s hurtful when other people think they’re entitled to steal from you,” he said.

Instead of firing the woman, he instead suggested a review of the Coles training policies, adding Ms White’s dismissal had only set a negative precedent for future instances.

“If she worked for me, I’d encourage her to pursue that person, but if they looked aggressive, I would tell them to back off. Coles really should have just sat down and talked to her,” Mr Roati said .

The woman was fired after Coles cited a breach in company policy.

“To me it was just way over the top and such a knee-jerk reaction to everything that’s been going on.”

Ms White’s story also caused an uproar online among Rockhampton locals this past weekend, with one man commenting:

“Termination in these circumstances was totally ­unwarranted,” Mr Roati said.

“A lesser punishment such as demotion, retraining or formal warning would have been more appropriate in this case.

“Very poor decision by Coles Management.”

Ms White has not confirmed whether she will take up the opportunity.