Rocky business sets the pace for Jeans for Genes Day

Ergon Energy Retail staff from Rockhampton Jasmine, Colleen, Collette, Sarah and Shannen helped raise $7000 for Jeans for Genes Day at the 7 Rocky River Run.

Ergon Energy Retail staff from Rockhampton Jasmine, Colleen, Collette, Sarah and Shannen helped raise $7000 for Jeans for Genes Day at the 7 Rocky River Run. Contributed

THE team at Rockhampton's Ergon Energy Retail braced last month's 7 Rockhampton River Run and came away with $7000 for Jeans for Genes Australia.

The team worked hard in the lead-up to the event and after they crossed the finish line, they came away with a staggering total of donations, raised for the Children's Medical Research Institute's fundraising campaign, Jeans for Genes.

The Ergon team had supported the charities for many years, and this year they went the extra mile.

"It's difficult to remember the moment we came to learn about CMRI because supporting Jeans for Genes has been a part of our culture for so long,'' Customer Solutions Centre Team Leader Naomi Clayson said.

"Ergon Energy Retail's core value is to be community focused, which is a value that resonates with each of us individually. Our people are dedicated to giving back to our community.

"We have all been touched by someone or personally experienced the effects of genetic diseases or birth defects and at times, we feel powerless to help.

"By rallying together and raising funds to help CMRI discover treatments or cures for these kids, we knew we could make a positive difference in our own way.''

"Working together to raise funds for CMRI was a fantastic opportunity for the team to build rapport with one another,'' Ms Clayson said.

"We brainstormed ideas on how we could raise funds and had a healthy competition running on who could raise the most.

"It was rewarding, and the team really rallied behind one another. It's humbling to know how much support we were able to give CMRI, but more so, how much support we gave each other.

"Those of us who weren't keen on actively running the race, got behind those who had registered by donating to their personal pages.''

Ms Clayson said "team spirit in engrained” within the Rockhampton business' culture and that supporting charities like this is a great way to "strengthen already strong friendships”.

Jeans for Genes Day