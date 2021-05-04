Menu
Rockhampton Food Processors owner John Saunders and Beemart General Manager Jason Beeston.
Business

Rocky business sold to Bundaberg-based wholesaler

Timothy Cox
4th May 2021 2:34 PM
A Bundaberg-based company has bought Rockhampton Food Processors.

The Stanley Street business served Rockhampton for several years by supplying fresh and freshly-processed fruit and vegetables to restaurants, hospitals, aged care facilities, pubs, clubs, and local shops.

Wholesaler Beemart Enterprises will take over from May 10.

John Saunders from Rockhampton Fresh Processors said the sale was “a great outcome”.

“Both businesses are based in regional Queensland and share country values and a pride in serving their local communities,” he said.

“Our staff are looking forward to becoming part of the Beemart family.”

Beemart general manager Jason Beeston said the purchase would allow Beemart to expand out west.

“We see a real opportunity to build on our proud history and offer our services to food service businesses throughout central Queensland,” he said.

“The purchase will also allow us to service clients in western Queensland as well, particularly as we have the logistics capability to service a wide geographical area.”.

Beemart has distribution centres in Bundaberg, Maryborough, and Gladstone, and warehouses in Brisbane.

Beemart also provides growers services to farmers in Bundaberg.

It employs about 60 people across its operations.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

