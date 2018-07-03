Rocky business success prompts move after only eight months

FLIPPING BUGERS: Frankie and Daniel Rumpf in their new Wandal shop, F "n” Dans cafe.

WHEN Daniel and Frankie Rumpf went to get married last November, they found out their selected venue, the Fitzroy Motor Boat Club, didn't have an on-site caterer.

Not worried at all, the Rockhampton couple decided to cook their own food for the big day.

Low and behold, weeks later they liked it so much they started their own business out of the boat club's restaurant.

They eased into serving food there on Friday nights and catering for other functions.

Soon after this, they started doing Monday-Friday service through the boat club restaurant.

Less than 12 months later, they were a rising success.

Such a success that last week they moved into their very own cafe premises, named F "n” Dans Cafe.

Situated in the Wandal Plaza, business has been going great guns.

Mr Rumpf said customers have been rolling in the door.

"The people in the area have been fantastic,” he said.

"It's a good drawcard here, traffic coming and going all day.

"We just need to get word out now there is good food, good coffee in Wandal.”

What sets F 'n' Dans Cafe a part is the food is fresh, Mr Rumpf said.

"We do a lot more fresh stuff, we cook to order, we bake our own cakes.”

With plenty to chose from on the full menu, breakfast pizzas have been a big hit, including the eggs benny pizza.

There is also American-style hot dogs, ribs, pizzas, fresh fish from Rosslyn Bay, hand cut and battered right before it is cooked.

The burgers are also "amazing”.

"I'll never say anyone has the best burgers in town because we are all different,” Mr Rumpf.

"Every person is different in how they taste it.

"Ours are fresh, we use bread from Wandal Hot Bread and we get it baked fresh every day, we use local meat from a local butcher, we make our own patties every day with our special ingredients to make them a bit tastier and we have our own special sauce which is very nice.”

Mr Rumpf, who was born and bred in Rockhampton, hasn't always worked in the hospitality industry but was a salesman for most of his career before opening the cafe business.

"We were talking about for a while, we were looking at going mobile,” he said.

"One thing lead to another with the boat club.

"I have always been good with food anyway, I cook at home a lot and am quite well known for my BBQs and my pigs on the spit.”

The couple are more than passionate about making sure their food is fresh and authentic.

"It doesn't have to be flash, doesn't have to be fancy,” Mr Rumpf said.

"It doesn't need smears all over the plate, our stuff is wholesome flavoured food.”

And people obviously like it as the feedback has been fantastic.

"We have had some really good responses from our customers and we have had repeat customers come back who love the food,” Mr Rumpf said.

Now in their second week in the new premises, the couple are still finding their feet but have big hopes and dreams.

"It would be nice to say that one day we would need to move into an even bigger place or get the place next door,” Mr Rumpf said.