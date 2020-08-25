Rocky business targeted in late-night break in

Desperate criminals have broken into another business in North Rockhampton.

ANOTHER Rockhampton business is suffering the impacts of desperate criminal behaviour following a late-night break in.

Police allege that between August 23 and 24, an unknown number of offenders unlawfully entered a car dealership on Musgrave St, Berserker.

It is believed entry to the building was gained by damaging a door on the premises.

Unfortunately, a quantity of tools were stolen from the business.

Investigations into the matter continue, while no arrests have been made.

Rockhampton police have urged residents to remain vigilant with the security of their property.

This week’s incident is only one in a spate of many to occur in the region over the past few weeks.

“By ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured it will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunistic crime.”

“Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour,” said a spokesperson for QPS.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.