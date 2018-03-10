Rocky business vandalised for the second time in 12 months

"I AM just heartbroken, it feels like a personal attack on me,” Tegan Von Allmen said.

Tegan is a small business owner of Rockabilly and vintage clothing store Atomic Beauty.

This morning she was woken up by a frightening phone call to say her shop had been vandalised and broken into.

"Small businesses are struggling in Rocky and Central Queensland and this is just another pressure on top,” she said.

Tegan has owned her business for five years and moved her shop to Archer St, near Samo's Fish Bar, three and a half years ago.

"This is the second time my shop front has been broken but the first time anyone has gotten inside and stolen from me,” Tegan said.

"About 12 months ago, a person punched one of the windows and shattered the window but they injured themselves so they didn't get a chance to go in.”

Atomic Beauty on Archer St was broken into between Friday night and Saturday morning. Contributed

This time around, the robbers managed to take off with some money.

They stole money from the float but luckily Tegan had already done her banking and there was only $185 in there.

Despite the small amount of money, Tegan was still shaken up.

"It just felt very personal, this is my second home, it is my passion,” she said.

Tegan Von Allmen of Atomic Beauty. Contributed

With two breaks in in such a short period of time, Tegan is worried what will happen next.

"It's quite scary and I just can't help but think how much it has escalated, it's much worse this time,” she said.

"How much worse is it going to be next time?

"Am I going to be able to keep staying open?”

The small business owner is at breaking point.

"No one can afford to be vandalised and be broken into,” she said.

Tegan in her one of Atomic Beauty vintage dresses. Contributed

Moving the shop doesn't really feel like an option either.

"There is always people being vandalised everywhere,” she said.

"I never get shoplifters in my shop but I could imagine if I went to a shopping centre I would.

"Retail is a dying trade, everyone is online, online is probably safer for the business owner.”

The matter has been reported to local police and a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said they are continuing investigations into the matter.