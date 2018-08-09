Rocky businesses discuss their beef with sourcing local meat

BACKING LOCAL: Boodles Meats butcher Peter Boodle would like it if he could buy his meat directly from Rockhampton.

LIKE many Rockhampton butchers and restaurants, Boodles Meats butcher Peter Boodle said he currently sources his meat from wholesalers and distributors all over the East Coast of Australia.

"From brokers who could give me the beast deals and quality so as I can pass on the low costs to my customers, and yes, some is local,” Mr Boodle said.

Mr Boodle said this meant his locally sold meat made the excessive round trip journey from Rockhampton to Brisbane and back to Rockhampton.

"The two meatworks in Rockhampton are both export and domestic. The domestic meat is shipped to meat brokers whom we deal with in Brisbane and alternatively it is shipped back to us. If we were to deal locally it would save two freight charges if we were able to pick it up ourselves,” he said.

"We do sell Rocky beef from Melrina and Dr Johnson out of Brisbane.”

Korte's Resort general manager Brad Korte said he wished his restaurant had local beef to sell, given that locals and travellers expected it when eating meat at the Beef Capital but said it would all come down to economics for the meatworks.

Korte's Resort currently obtains its beef through a local butcher and an Australian-owned national supplier PFD.

"As we only use a premium grade beef; supply from the 'local' producers can be difficult to keep up with demand,” Mr Korte said.

"Unfortunately the food supply chain has created a market that regional areas obtain 'most' produce from the large cities.”

Mr Korte used an example of a sweet potato farm only 10km from Korte's and yet that same sweet potato travels to the market outside Brisbane and then back to Rockhampton.

"This is no different for all produce, including beef,” he said. "The majority of the higher grade beef comes from the southern areas of Australia compared to the more harsh/dryer regions in Central and Northern Australia.

"Some well-known brands like Cape Grimm comes from Tasmania... in saying this however we do have local brands like Acton, Banana Station and Comisky beef.”